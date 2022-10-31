[Latest] Global Data Center Colocation Market Size/Share Worth 131.8 Billion by 2030 at a 14.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Data Center Colocation Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 50.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 57.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 131.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., NaviSite, NTT Communications Corp., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch, Telehouse, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Retail, Wholesale), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End Use Insights (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Data Center Colocation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 50.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 57.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 131.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Data center colocation Market offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Data Center Colocation Market: Overview

Data center colocation is when a service provider rents out vast amounts of floor space, internet bandwidth, and network from an existing data center to establish its own data center, store massive amounts of data, and oversee the server operations of big businesses. It enables data center colocation by sharing the existing infrastructure of data center resources.

As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, colocation is becoming an essential component of staying connected, collaborating, and moving forward cost-effectively and safely. Healthcare organizations analyze patient outcomes using data and anticipate the spread of diseases using artificial intelligence. Robust network connectivity at Telehouse colocation centers in New York enables them to provide a range of commercial solutions.





Growth Factors

Over the projected period, it is predicted that the fast expansion of structured and unstructured data and the rising demand for cloud computing will drive the growth of the global data center colocation market. Another factor anticipated to accelerate the development of colocation data centers is the rising capital expense associated with owning and maintaining sizable computing facilities.

A trend that is anticipated to continue during the projected period is that predictable prices, high dependability, simple scalability, and overall reduced costs are some of the primary reasons impacting colocation demand. High-capacity networks are becoming increasingly crucial as edge computing applications take off. Multi-locational hybrid data architectures have developed due to network latency challenges and the need for instantaneous real-time insights.

Data transmission between data centers or private exchange points has therefore become crucial. Additionally, as more companies move their operations to the cloud, more bandwidth is needed to support quicker data processing and smoother data transfer. The growth of immersive technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as 5G technology, has further contributed to the requirement for providing larger bandwidths for data transfer across organizations.

The continuous use of several disruptive technologies, including cloud computing, IoT, autonomous cars, and sophisticated robotics, is another factor driving the growing demand for colocation in data centers. In addition, lower latency has become increasingly in the market due to the ongoing development of these technologies and the ensuing adoption of intelligent devices. As a result, colocation gives cloud service providers a chance to relocate their data center facilities close to the consumers, resulting in high bandwidth and low latency in data transfer.

Segmental Overview

The data center colocation market is segmented into type, enterprise size, and end-use insights. According to the class, the retail colocation category is expected to increase quickly. Numerous advantages this kind offers, including managed service, which results in cheaper costs for data center maintenance, high data security, and others, are credited with the segment’s rise.

The global market is divided into small and minimum-scale enterprises and large enterprises, depending on the enterprise size. However, large-scale organizations had the majority of the market share for data center colocation and are anticipated to keep expanding over the projected period. Heavy investment by big-size organizations in data centers is credited with this increase. Additionally, the worldwide market for data center colocation is being driven by significant enterprises’ increasing need for substantial data storage.

The market is divided into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, and others. The IT and telecom industries had the most significant proportion in 2021, followed by the banking, financial, and insurance sectors. In the projection term, the CAGR for the IT & Telecom category is expected to be high. In addition, due to ongoing patient data monitoring and storage, which have greatly expanded since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the healthcare subsegment also offers significant development potential throughout the projection period.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

North America held the most significant market share in the data center colocation market. This is because several necessary cloud service providers are well-represented in the area, and SMEs also set up colocation data centers there. Additionally, rising e-commerce sales in the United States foster regional market expansion. To determine client buying habits and product requests based on several categories, such as area, gender, and age group, retailers are investing extensively in their IT infrastructure to keep customer data.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 50.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 131.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., NaviSite, NTT Communications Corp., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch, Telehouse, and Others Key Segment By Type, Enterprise Size, End Use Insights, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

The players have implemented various strategies to expand the global data center colocation market. The study contains a thorough competitive analysis of the major data center colocation market participants and information on their company overviews, recent developments, and vital business strategies.

Key Players

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

CyrusOne Inc.

NaviSite

NTT Communications Corp.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch

Telehouse

The global Data Center Colocation market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Retail

Wholesale

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use Insights

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

Based on type segmentation, the retail colocation segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size segmentation, the large enterprise’s colocation segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on end-use insights segmentation, the large enterprise’s colocation segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

July 2020: The second-biggest data center in the world and the largest in Asia were opened by Indian real estate juggernaut Yotta Infrastructure in Navi Mumbai.

June 2017: By introducing a 10Gbps large-volume network to link its Enterprise Cloud for businesses collocated at more than 30 data centers worldwide, NTT increased the size of its data center network.

