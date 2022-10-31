With Rising Adoption of Pets Worldwide, Demand for Wet Pet Food Market is Poised to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 5.3%, Totaling a Market Valuation of US$ 36 Bn by the 2032 end – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Trend of Pet Humanization Favoring Wet Pet Food Market Growth in the U.S. Customers are demanding more specialized pet food, resulting in a rise in global organic wet pet food manufacturing. PURINA and Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. Emerging as Leading Wet Pet Food Giants

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wet pet food market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 36 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032. The sales for the wet pet food market accounted for 19.2% of the overall pet foods market sales in 2021. It is estimated that the target market will continue to exhibit this growth during 2022-2032. Driven by rising pet adoption as well as a growing inclination among pet owners to give wet food to their pets, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 21.5 Bn in 2022. The several benefits of wet pet food as compared to dry pet food will propel the global sales of the wet pet food market during the forecast period.



Wet pet food possesses higher water content (about 70-80%), and is the softest of the three forms of pet food. It is typically made by grinding the protein sources or meat ingredients together followed by a gravy that comprises of minerals, vitamins, and grains. In the last step, this mixed batter of food ingredients is cooked and sterilized to produce the final canned product.

Request a Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12081

In the past couple of years, owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding the different benefits of wet food, the market for the same has registered a heightened demand. Wet food helps pet animals to stay hydrated and avoid urinary tract infection as it contains a higher moisture content. Likewise, wet pet foods also has lower carbohydrate content and is able to prevent weight gain in pets.

Furthermore, more and more pet owners are increasingly inclined to purchase premium quality products for their pets This is because pet owners want to ensure that their pets receive the best nutrition and care. This aspect, by itself, is a major growth-inducer for the target market. Again, with the rise in the number of nuclear families and couples with pets, the market for wet pet food is also expected to thrive. All of these considerations foster growth of the wet pet food market during the forecast period.

“A heightened demand for nutritious and quality pet food is likely to augment the global growth of the wet pet food market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Prevailing pet humanization trends fuel the growth of the wet pet food market in the United States.

High demand for natural pet food along with advancing e-commerce will propel the target market in China.

Emphasis on better pet health fuels the target market growth in India.

By pet type, escalation in adoption of pet dogs will supplement the overall market growth.

Popularity of organic packaged wet food is predicted to augment the global sales of the target market.



Competitive Landscape

PURINA, MONGE SPA, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Harringtons Foods, Wellness, PetGuard, C&D Foods, Darling Ingredients Inc., Simmons Pet Food, and NaturPak Pet among others are some of the major players in the wet pet food market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development to increase their revenue share. These organizations also engage in partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers along with expansion of manufacturing and distribution facilities to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Wet Pet Food Market Report

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, wet pet food market registers highest demand from the pet dog segment. Puppies with no teeth are expected to boost the overall sales in this market. In terms of nature, organic packaged wet pet food is gaining traction due to rising concerns among pet owners about their animals’ health.

Based on region, the wet pet food market in the United States is anticipated to present significant growth during 2022-2032. An upsurge in pet ownership coupled with prevailing pet humanization trends will bolster the market prospects in this country. Pet owners in the U.S. are highly concerned about their pets’ health and take a serious interest in pet food ingredients. All of these aspects propel the target market growth in this country. Apart from the U.S., India and China are two other nations which demonstrate promising potential in the wet pet food market during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wet-pet-food-market

Wet Pet Food Market by Category

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Insect Derived



By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pet Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12081

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Food and Beverage

Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Application Market Size is growing due to the rising demand of dietary supplements for animals

Fish Based Pet Food Market Share was valued at US$ 10.0 Bn in 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

Pet Food Microalgae Market Demand is expected to total US$ 22.2 Mn in 2021, exhibiting year on year growth of nearly 7%, according to Future Market Insights (FMI)

Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth was valued at US$ 11.49 Bn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032

Pet Food Processing Market Forecast is estimated to be valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2032, which record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022–2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com