New Haven Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

CASE#: 22B5003399
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/30/2022 @ 2008 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5855 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (2) counts
ACCUSED: Jonathan A. Lathrop
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.
VICTIM: State of Vermont
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2022 at approximately 2008 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and collided with a speed limit sign along with a mailbox. The vehicle was later located at a different address, State Police were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Jonathan A. Lathrop. Lathrop was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on December 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2022
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
