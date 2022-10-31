Submit Release
News Search

There were 240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,134 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5003399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2022 @ 2008 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5855 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (2) counts

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan A. Lathrop

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

 

VICTIM: State of Vermont

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2022 at approximately 2008 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and collided with a speed limit sign along with a mailbox.  The vehicle was later located at a different address, State Police were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Jonathan A. Lathrop.  Lathrop was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on December 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2022

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.