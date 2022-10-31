New Haven Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2022 @ 2008 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5855 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (2) counts

ACCUSED: Jonathan A. Lathrop

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

VICTIM: State of Vermont

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2022 at approximately 2008 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and collided with a speed limit sign along with a mailbox. The vehicle was later located at a different address, State Police were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Jonathan A. Lathrop. Lathrop was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on December 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2022

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov