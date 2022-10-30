Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,136 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announces an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the first victim and took his property. The suspect then entered the second victim’s vehicle and took her property then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, 45-year-old Delvin Neal, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence, Theft (from a Motor Vehicle), and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle.

 

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.