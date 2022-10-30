President sends condolences over Seoul stampede

VIETNAM, October 30 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Sunday sent his condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and bereaved families of those killed in a stampede in Seoul’s Yongsan district.

A Vietnamese citizen is suspected among those killed in the tragedy, the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on Sunday.

The embassy said it was cooperating with local authorities to verify the information.

It has also requested South Korean authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and perform necessary citizen protection measures to protect the rights and interests of the Vietnamese people.

The consulate department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also cooperating with local authorities to verify the identity of the victim and perform necessary procedures.

Vietnamese citizens wanting more information can contact the Citizen Protection Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at (+84) 981.84.84.84 or the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK at (+82)10.6315.6618. — VNS