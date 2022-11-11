Take a Journey Through Church History in the New Documentary, "REVIVAL: The Work of God"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Jeremy Walker on a journey through church history in the upcoming documentary, REVIVAL: The Work of God, from Reformation Heritage Books. The new film will be available for streaming and on DVD on November 18, 2022.
From Pentecost to the present day, REVIVAL explores the dynamic and sovereign work of God in his people and in the nations. Visit key places and periods such as England during the Reformation, America in 1734, Wales in the Evangelical Awakening, Northern Ireland in 1859, and the Scottish Hebrides in 1949.
Expert contributors expound key lessons we can learn today about the means and instruction the Lord provides in His Word for seeking Him. REVIVAL makes one thing clear— God has done mighty acts in the past, and He can do them in our day.
Presented by Jeremy Walker, REVIVAL features a lineup of prominent pastors and theologians such as Geoff Thomas, Ian Hamilton, Joel Beeke, Sinclair Ferguson, Steven Lawson, Stuart Olyott and many more.
The DVD contains over 3 hours of bonus interviews, with additional content available online.
Watch the Official Trailer: https://revival.movie/
About Reformation Heritage Books: Reformation Heritage Books (RHB) is a publisher and bookseller whose mission is, by the Spirit’s grace, to aim for the conversion of unbelievers and equip the saints to serve Christ and His church through biblical, experiential, and practical ministry, via books, tracts, and other resources. RHB aims that reading material be God-glorifying and be in accord with the Scriptures and historic Reformed creeds for the promotion and defense of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe that this purpose is well-served by providing instruction and training that develops knowledge and skills as well as the personal piety and Christian character that is essential for a faithful and growing life in Christ.
For more information, contact:
Dr. Tavis Bohlinger
Director of Media
Reformation Heritage Books
616.213.8336
Brian Mayes
For more information, contact:
Dr. Tavis Bohlinger
Director of Media
Reformation Heritage Books
616.213.8336
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
