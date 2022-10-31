Joseph Malvasio, President of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in Influential People Magazine

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a direct lender offering hard money loans in a wide range of options

Joseph Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund was recently featured in Influential People Magazine.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund was recently featured in Influential People Magazine. As an industry veteran with experience in financial planning, Joe Malvasio was a natural choice to be featured in Influential People Magazine as part of its series on entrepreneurs in the financial industry. Influential People Magazine is a leading international business media news source, and a promotional marketing vehicle magazine that features and spotlights business owners, entrepreneurs, invisible heroes, leaders, influencers, celebrities, and humanitarian resources to the media and readers. Its content encourages readers and entrepreneurs to apply actionable advice and develop businesses into industry-leading organizations.

Joseph Malvasio shared his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects and offered advice and tips to other entrepreneurs. He spoke about his background and career path, what some of the biggest challenges are as an industry leader in the lending and financing arenas, and what some of the most rewarding aspects of his work are. Mr. Malvasio explained the vision behind Global Capital Partners:

“Global Capital Partners was founded with the vision of becoming a leading provider of private capital solutions for businesses and investors. We are driven by the belief that access to capital should not be a barrier to growth or success. Our purpose is to provide creative and flexible financing solutions that help our clients achieve their goals. We make sure that our values are evident in everything we do, from the way we treat our employees and customers, to the deals we finance. We pride ourselves on being a responsible lender, and we always put our clients’ best interests first. We strive to build long-term relationships with our clients based on trust and mutual respect.”

Regarding the biggest challenges facing the lending industry today, Joseph Malvasio commented: “The commercial real estate lending industry is facing a number of challenges at the moment, including rising interest rates, tighter underwriting standards, and a decrease in the availability of capital. However, I believe that the biggest challenge facing our industry is the lack of transparency. There is a lot of information asymmetry between lenders and borrowers, which can make it difficult for borrowers to get the best deal possible. I believe that Global Capital Partners is uniquely positioned to address this challenge due to our direct lending model and our commitment to transparency.”

Joseph Malvasio went on to discuss some of the trends in the finance world, what steps an entrepreneur looking to get into the industry should take, as well as some personal thoughts on rejection, his personal strengths, and how he keeps himself motivated. “One of the biggest trends we are seeing in the commercial real estate lending industry is an increase in the use of technology. borrowers are increasingly turning to online platforms to compare lenders and find the best financing options for their needs. At Global Capital Partners, we have developed an online platform that allows borrowers to easily submit loan requests and track the progress of their applications. We believe that this platform will provide our clients with a better experience and help us to close more loans.”

About Joseph Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Joseph Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC. Over the past 40 years, Mr. Malvasio has emerged as one of the most dependable private lenders in the United States. He has an excellent reputation for great client service, quick closing of loans, and a suite of lending options. Global Capital Partners is a private global commercial lender based in NYC, offering many financing options, including: bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.