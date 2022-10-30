Condolence Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Stampede in Itaewon, Seoul, on 29 October 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol to convey condolences on the stampede in Itaewon, Seoul. The text of the letter is appended.

Singapore’s Embassy in Seoul is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation. There are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured. MFA will continue to monitor the developments closely.

Singaporeans in Seoul who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Seoul at +82-10-7204-6240 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 OCTOBER 2022

30 October 2022

Dear President Yoon,

I was deeply saddened to hear about the stampede that took place in Itaewon on 29 October 2022. It is especially heart wrenching that many who died are young people.

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time, and I wish all the injured a swift recovery.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Yoon Suk-yeol

President

Republic of Korea