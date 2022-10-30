Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,140 in the last 365 days.

Eligible persons may collect five RAT kits for free at their corresponding health centre

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has required all people in Macao to conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing (RAT) on a daily basis, for a period of 3 consecutive days from today (30 October) to 1 November. In view that some individuals were out of Macao during the “6.18” epidemic and therefore did not collect the rapid antigen test kits from the Government, relevant arrangement has been made. From 18:00 to 21:00 today (30 October), or during office hours on 31 October and 1 November, they may collect five RAT kits for free at their corresponding health centre after completing a declaration form and the registration process.

You just read:

Eligible persons may collect five RAT kits for free at their corresponding health centre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.