Eligible persons may collect five RAT kits for free at their corresponding health centre

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has required all people in Macao to conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing (RAT) on a daily basis, for a period of 3 consecutive days from today (30 October) to 1 November. In view that some individuals were out of Macao during the “6.18” epidemic and therefore did not collect the rapid antigen test kits from the Government, relevant arrangement has been made. From 18:00 to 21:00 today (30 October), or during office hours on 31 October and 1 November, they may collect five RAT kits for free at their corresponding health centre after completing a declaration form and the registration process.