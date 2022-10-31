MACAU, October 30 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae"

Update Time: 2022-10-31 01:25

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Afternoon to evening on 31 Relatively High Typhoon Signal No.8 2nd of November Medium

Severe tropical storm “Nalgae” is located about 790 km south-southeast of Macau, and is expected to move northward and slowly approach the southern coast of China.

Under the influence of a replenishment northeast monsoon, the weather in Macau will be relatively fine and dry on daytime of 31th. Although the local winds may occasionally reach Beaufort scale level 6 in the morning, the northeast monsoon will further intensify and move southward, and as “Nalgae” is moving closer, local winds will further intensify tonight, so the chance of issuing signal no.3 between afternoon and evening is relatively high.

Under the joint influence of “Nalgae” and the northeast monsoon, local winds is expected to intensify, with occasional showers, between Tuesday and Thursday.

In addition, due to the astronomical high tide in the next few days, flooding is possible in the inner harbor area between mid-night to early morning. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.