Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,602 in the last 365 days.

Alpha Social Drops Signature Collection Celebrating The New Season

group of leaders from the Alpha Social Clothing brand.

Community of leaders

Women in pink hoodie and jogger.

Believe in you.

Man in hoodie and jogger walking in mini golf smiling.

No worry, be happy.

The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection available exclusively on alphasocial.us, features cozy streetwear-inspired pieces, created in unique colorways

We don’t need to wear a suit to be part of a community of leaders.”
— Abel Enrique
CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based apparel brand ALPHA SOCIAL today unveiled its first-ever fashion collection of signature apparel in exclusive colorways that celebrate the new season.

The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection, sourced from and available exclusively on alphasocial.us, features cozy streetwear-inspired pieces, created in unique colorways. In particular, it is comprised of statement sweatsuits in expertly cut fits and exclusive shades of Pink, Violet, Coffee and Bone.

Customers love the cozy feel of the signature fleece hoodie and sweatpants. The hoodie comes with a kangaroo pocket, rib-knit cuffs and waist hem to make it extra comfortable. The final detail is the Alpha Social logo found across both pieces.

“We want ALPHA SOCIAL to be recognized globally for its iconic colorways and 100% quality materials, as we aim to support community leaders and change the narrative around style," says Abel Enrique, Founder & Creative Director, ALPHA SOCIAL. "This collection is about celebrating the new season in something unique, all while inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol that is ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE.”

The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection comes at a time when matching sets are having a major moment and while comfort continues to be king for both day and night. Head-to-toe sets are the perfect way for community leaders to maximize function and style this fall offering a
new meaning to your wardrobe signatures.

“At ALPHA SOCIAL, we believe every piece of clothing should help you be yourself in comfort and style,” added Abel Enrique. “We’re thrilled to create our first-ever line of signatures, celebrating to new season and way of life. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risktakers and community leaders alike to be themselves and thrive.”

Founded in 2017, ALPHA SOCIAL is the brainchild of Abel Enrique. Beyond the signature line, the brand offers a variety of apparel and accessories for everyday leaders.

The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection is exclusively available on alphasocial.us. The collection is intentionally designed to be inclusive across size and gender, sizes range from XS - XXL.

Abel Enrique
Alpha Social Clothing
+1 352-272-2225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Alpha Social Drops Signature Collection Celebrating The New Season

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.