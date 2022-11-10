Alpha Social Drops Signature Collection Celebrating The New Season
The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection available exclusively on alphasocial.us, features cozy streetwear-inspired pieces, created in unique colorways
We don’t need to wear a suit to be part of a community of leaders.”CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based apparel brand ALPHA SOCIAL today unveiled its first-ever fashion collection of signature apparel in exclusive colorways that celebrate the new season.
The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection, sourced from and available exclusively on alphasocial.us, features cozy streetwear-inspired pieces, created in unique colorways. In particular, it is comprised of statement sweatsuits in expertly cut fits and exclusive shades of Pink, Violet, Coffee and Bone.
Customers love the cozy feel of the signature fleece hoodie and sweatpants. The hoodie comes with a kangaroo pocket, rib-knit cuffs and waist hem to make it extra comfortable. The final detail is the Alpha Social logo found across both pieces.
“We want ALPHA SOCIAL to be recognized globally for its iconic colorways and 100% quality materials, as we aim to support community leaders and change the narrative around style," says Abel Enrique, Founder & Creative Director, ALPHA SOCIAL. "This collection is about celebrating the new season in something unique, all while inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol that is ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE.”
The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection comes at a time when matching sets are having a major moment and while comfort continues to be king for both day and night. Head-to-toe sets are the perfect way for community leaders to maximize function and style this fall offering a
new meaning to your wardrobe signatures.
“At ALPHA SOCIAL, we believe every piece of clothing should help you be yourself in comfort and style,” added Abel Enrique. “We’re thrilled to create our first-ever line of signatures, celebrating to new season and way of life. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risktakers and community leaders alike to be themselves and thrive.”
Founded in 2017, ALPHA SOCIAL is the brainchild of Abel Enrique. Beyond the signature line, the brand offers a variety of apparel and accessories for everyday leaders.
The ALPHA SOCIAL SIGNATURE collection is exclusively available on alphasocial.us. The collection is intentionally designed to be inclusive across size and gender, sizes range from XS - XXL.
