Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit, Against Leadpoint Business Services, for Allegedly Failing to Pay Employees' Overtime Wages

Leadpoint Business Services allegedly failed to pay employees with accurate wages, including overtime and minimum wages.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Leadpoint Business Services alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Leadpoint Business Services is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 22CV404499. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Leadpoint Business Services allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required thirty (30) minute meal breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

Leadpoint Business Services allegedly failed to provide accurate wages, including minimum and overtime premium payment, for the alleged missed meal and rest breaks. This resulted in employees allegedly being given inaccurate pay statements. According to California Labor Code § 226, employers shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

