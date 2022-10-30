Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Prohibited Persons Possessing Firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea & Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                          

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/22  21:18 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Messier Hill Rd, Roxbury

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Prohibited Persons Possessing Firearms

 

ACCUSED: Robert Duquette                  

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 18 2022 The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Messier Hill Rd in the town of Roxbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that Robert Duquette had placed a household member in fear for their life. On October 29th 2022 Duquette was located by Northfield Police Department and turned over to the State Police. Several firearms were located during the execution of a search warrant at Duquette’s residence. Duquette was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/29/2022 at 12:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2022 at 12:30 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Prohibited Persons Possessing Firearms

