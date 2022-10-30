Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Prohibited Persons Possessing Firearms
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea & Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/18/22 21:18 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Messier Hill Rd, Roxbury
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Prohibited Persons Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Robert Duquette
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 18 2022 The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Messier Hill Rd in the town of Roxbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that Robert Duquette had placed a household member in fear for their life. On October 29th 2022 Duquette was located by Northfield Police Department and turned over to the State Police. Several firearms were located during the execution of a search warrant at Duquette’s residence. Duquette was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/29/2022 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2022 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648