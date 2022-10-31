CARTHAGE CRABS LAUNCHES ITS PASTAURIZED CRABMEAT PRODUCTS FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY SEASON
CARTHAGE CRABS (“Company”), a supplier of Mediterranean Blue Swimming Crab and Seafood from Mediterranean region is pleased to announce that is has launched its pasteurized crabmeat under its Quality Catch brand and inventory is fully stocked in the US with five grades: Jumbo Lump, Super Lump, Lump, Claw and Special. In addition, the company has begun production for its line of crab cakes, produced in Maryland.
Commented, Amir Ben Ameur, President of Carthage Crabs, “We have been seeing a steady bounce-back for demand for quality pasteurized crabmeat and we are fully stocked for the holiday season. Sold in 1-pound cans, the pasteurized crabmeat is wild caught, Blue Swimming Crab, (Portunus Pelagicus) from the waters of the Mediterranean. The Blue Swimming Crab is a very sweet and tasty crab and, we think, some of the very best in the world. Our crabmeat is great for cold seafood platters, crab cakes, crab stuffing, crab salad or just a delicious snack.” Continued Mr. Ben Ameur, “We are also very excited as we are expanding our value-added product line and produce our own crab cakes made in Maryland.
We will be announcing further updates in the upcoming weeks.” More information can be found on our website www.carthagecrabs.com and we welcome all inquiries.
About Carthage Crabs Based in New Jersey, Carthage Crabs is pleased to present a direct bridge from Africa to the United States and other global markets for Blue Swimming Crab and a full line of seafood. Carthage Crabs has recently announced that it has joined the NFI Crab Council, the leading industry led, pre-competitive, crab sustainability organization. Carthage Crabs is the 34th member company to join the Crab Council. “We responsibly source everywhere from the Mediterranean and West Africa to Asia and we’re always thinking about the ecological and community impacts of our work,” said Carthage Crab’s President, Amir Ben Ameur.
