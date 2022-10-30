SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HVBC, SMBC, FCRD, SPNE

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



HV Bancorp, Inc. HVBC's sale to Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, HV Bancorp shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share of HV Bancorp common stock either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of Citizens common stock. If you are a HV Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. SMBC's merger with Citizens Bancshares Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share. If you are a Southern Missouri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. FCRD's sale to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. If you are a First Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE's sale to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock. Following the close of the transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company. If you are a SeaSpine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

