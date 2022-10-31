Global Technology Scouting Service Market is Expected to Reach $1,813.36 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global technology scouting service market size was US$ 1,069.43 million in 2021. The global technology scouting service market is expected to grow to US$ 1,813.36 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Technology scouting is the process of analysing and identifying emerging technologies by integrating excellent research. Segments analysed in the technology scouting service market include deployment, services, industry, enterprise size, end users, and region. In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment leads, while on the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment leads with the highest market share. On the basis of end users, the corporates segment leads, while on the basis of region, North America leads with the highest market share.
Market Dynamics
Escalating demand for technology scouting services from end-users, such as corporates, start-ups, and technology companies is outlining the scope of the technology scouting market. Additionally, the growing knowledge about the significance of technology scouting services and the growing risk of being left in this amplifying race of competitors will force companies to adopt technology scouting services to gain a competitive edge. Various industry giants, such as IBM, BAE Systems, etc., have deployed technology scouting services as the more prominent way to keep up with the pace of growing technological advancements. Additionally, the fact that there is a high number of companies involved in the technology scouting market will create strong competition, forcing companies to make efficient strategic moves to gain a competitive edge, which will fuel the growth of the global technology scouting market.
Regional Analysis:
In the Europe technology scouting market, Germany leads with the highest market share
Worldwide, the Europe technology scouting service market is the second highest shareholder in the market. In Europe, Germany technology scouting service market leads with the highest market share because of the rising adoption of technologies, while on the basis of end users, the corporates segment is maintaining its lead. In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises are garnering the highest market share in the Europe technology scouting market.
North America leads in the global technology scouting service market
The North America technology scouting service market is leading with the highest market share due to the strong presence of various industry giants. The US technology scouting market, on the basis of country, is maintaining its lead, while the computer science & IT segment, based on industry, leads with the highest market share in the North America technology scouting service market.
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global technology scouting service market
In the global technology scouting service market, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the opportunistic region for the industry players due to the growing internet penetration. The Asia-Pacific technology scouting service market will register the highest CAGR, and China garners the highest share in this regional market. Apart from that, the Indian technology scouting service market holds the major market share. On the basis of industry, the computer science & IT segment garners the highest share in the Asia-Pacific technology scouting service market.
Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the MEA technology scouting service market
In the Middle East & Africa technology scouting service market, South Africa is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, while Saudi Arabia is leading with the highest share in 2021. On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment garners the highest share in the MEA technology scouting service market, while the cloud-based segment, on the basis of deployment, leads with the highest share.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key industry players analyzed in the global technology scouting service market include Darcy Partners, Erdyn, Advanced Technology innovations, Fuelup, Iceberg IP Group, DAF Technologies, etc.
Advanced Technology Innovation (ATI) has been dealing in the global technology scouting service market for many years. The company has access to myriad scientific, technical, and business databases. The firm offers a concise report incorporated with excellent technology sources that suit the specific needs of the users.
DAF Technologies is a technology advisory firm that aims to help its clients in reaching their strategic goals by recognizing the potential of emerging technologies. The firm identifies opportunities with innovations and helps firms have early access to the opportunities.
FuelUp is dealing in the technology scouting service industry for many years. The firm offers an excellent platform to assess the uniqueness and performance of various technology companies. The platform offered by FuelUp allows users to leverage services on the basis of subscription, which features hundreds of ideas, products, and startups.
INNOSPOT is engaged in technology scouting business globally. The Startup Discovery Platform by the firm enables users swiftly identify the relevant startups by using Europe's biggest startup database.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market:
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Services:
Professional Services
Platform Services
Innovation & Technology Services
Research Services
Search Services
By Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
By End Users:
Corporates
Innovative Start-ups
Technology Companies
Others
By Industry:
Electronics & Communication
Packaging
Architecture
Computer Science & IT
Food & Beverages
Metallurgy & Material Science
Agriculture
Telecom
Chemicals
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
