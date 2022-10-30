One Macao resident tested positive for COVID-19, classified as imported case; Individuals who have been to the express delivery area in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between 25 and 28 October should take a nucleic acid test daily from today…

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from the Zhuhai authorities last night (29 October) that one 43-year-old female Macao resident was found to have common activity track with a positive case in Zhuhai, at Shunda Express in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre. The Health Bureau immediately arranged sampling and medical observation for the woman, who then tested positive in the early hours of today (30 October). She was sent to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for further diagnosis and treatment.

In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, and to lower the risk of viral transmission, individuals who have been to the express delivery area in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between 25 and 28 October are urged to take a nucleic acid test daily, each at least 12 hours apart, for today (30 October), tomorrow (31 October) and the day after (1 November).

1. Link for booking

The individuals concerned may schedule for the NAT at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook (result cannot be used for border crossing purpose). For self-paid NAT stations (appointment required), the link for booking is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose).

2. Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, the above individuals must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

3. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

4. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.

-----

Apart from this, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre calls on members of the public to handle express shipping items with caution, and with special attention to the following: