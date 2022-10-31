Global High Bandwidth Memory Market to Reach $1,197 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global High Bandwidth Memory Market revenue was US$ 233.4 Mn in 2021. The Global High Bandwidth Memory Market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,197 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a brand-new class of memory chips with low power consumption and broad communication channels. Compared to GDDR memory, which is used in gaming graphics cards, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) uses less power and offers significantly more bandwidth.
Market Influencing Factors
Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing demand for better speed and greater bandwidth among sectors and the growing expansion of cloud-based solutions.
In commercial industries, automotive, and consumer electronics, end users are increasing the demand for higher levels of interconnectedness in order to improve efficiencies by scaling their IT infrastructure and reducing costs. Oil & gas is known for being a sector that uses robust, secure, and reliable networks to provide seamless communication, contributing to the need for high bandwidth. Thus, boosting global market growth.
The rising adoption of 5G infrastructure, internet edge, and Artificial Intelligence for next-generation networking drives the global market.
The complications associated with the error-cracking process may slow down the overall market growth.
Segmentation Overview
In the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market, the Central Processing Unit segment is likely to have a considerable rate of growth
On the basis of product, the high bandwidth memory market is segmented into field-programmable gate arrays, central processing units, application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and others.
The central processing unit segment will have considerable growth over the projected period due to its conventionally high usage, as it improves vertical stacking and fast data.
The application-specific integrated circuit segment will grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to recent inventions by leading market participants and its massive growth need for expansion purposes.
During the projected period, the Networking and Client Space segment is likely to have significant growth
In terms of application, the high bandwidth memory market divides into data centers, networking and client space, high-performance computing (HPC), and others.
In 2021, the data center held a dominant market share as a result of the rise in data centers around the world and the increase in demand for information to be delivered quickly (bandwidth). However, during the forecast period, the networking and client space segment will have considerable growth.
In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market in 2021
In 2021, North America had the highest market share in the global marketplace as a result of the rapid proliferation of 5G networking technology, the continuous rise of high bandwidth memory across North America, and the evolution of smart solutions such as AI, Edge, and Machine Learning (ML).
However, Asia Pacific is likely to have considerable growth over the forecast period as a result of the rising investments in infrastructure improvement and the growing need for high-speed information and other low latency application.
Company Profile
The main products, services, and technology for gaming consoles offered by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. are x86 microprocessors, integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), chipsets, discrete and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies, products, and services. The business creates microprocessors for the computer industries and consumer electronics. The business now offers chips for well-known game systems, including the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation.
The business is concentrating on releasing products with high bandwidth memory. Data-intensive professional applications and workloads can now benefit from GPUs with up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 512 GB/s of bandwidth.
A key focus of Micron Technology Inc. is developing innovative memory and storage solutions. The company sells its products under the brand's Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix. The company provides memory and storage solutions that integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous driving into a variety of applications, including cloud, mobile, networking, and data center. The business is concentrating on the development of technology. Additionally, CNBU rules the market in terms of company revenue segmentation.
Chipsets and microprocessors are just a couple of the components and technology that Intel Corporation offers in its solutions, platforms, and products. Processors from Intel, such as Intel Atom, Celeron, Itanium, and Intel Core, have dominated the PC chip market. The company provides a range of products, including, flash memory, automotive automation sensors, microprocessors, systems-on-chip, central processing units, motherboard chipsets, integrated graphics processing units, and more. The business's strategy enables it to provide a consistent cadence of leadership goods, allowing it to contribute more to the success of its clients.
Hardware, custom integrated circuit (IC) and RF, PCB design, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software, services, etc., are provided by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for use in many industries, including industrial, health, armed solutions, automotive, 5G infrastructure, aerospace, and defense, machine learning, and photonics, among others. Additionally, the business actively builds a substantial consumer base through a broad distribution network. It also emphasizes the introduction of intelligent technologies that improve global network stability and services.
The Global High Bandwidth Memory Market segmentation focuses on product, application, and region.
By Product Segment
• Central Processing Unit
• Field-Programmable Gate Array
• Graphics Processing Unit
• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit
• Others
By Application Segment
• High-Performance Computing (HPC)
• Networking and Client Space
• Data Centers
• Others
By Region Segment
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of South America
