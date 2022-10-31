SIR GARY KONG BRINGS TO FLUSHING QUEENS THE FIRST EVER HAPPY NEW YEAR'S AMERICA DAY PARADE
EINPresswire.com/ -- When walking the streets of downtown Flushing Queens you're instantly greeted with the huge hearts of its bustling Asian mixed community. While standing in the middle of Main Street, which is where the first ever Happy New Year's Day America Parade will be taking place, Sir Gary Kong announced, "we are receiving overwhelming support from the local community (Chinese, Fijians, Koreans, Vietnamese and Latinos) who share in his vision as proud Americans that anyone coming to America has an opportunity to pursue living the American Dream if they work hard, smartly, honestly and pay it forward, which inspired Founder, Sir Gary's GLOBAL HERO FOUNDATION USA, non profit to bring the community together and the members of Sino American Commerce Association to co-host the Parade as proud Americans celebrating with all other Americans in New York and throughout the country in unity.
The Happy New Year's Day America Parade Celebration is scheduled on January 1, 2023 from 11 am to 4 pm. To ensure all have a fantastic time Sir Gary added, "We will be showcasing 30 Floats all with spectacular decorations, exotic cars, motorcycles and children's most popular costumed characters Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Snoopy, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ, and Donatello. Our special guests include Miss USA, New York's favorite politicians, the Press and many other surprise guests". Tickets are complimentary and we welcome sponsors to support this event to help our funding efforts.
Gary Kong
Global Hero Foundation USA
