CLN Worldwide Appoints Mike Middleton as New CEO for Next Phase of Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLN Worldwide, a logistics leader providing international transportation solutions, is pleased to announce that Mike Middleton has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 3, 2022.Founder David Sitton will continue to provide strategic direction for the organization in his role as Chairman, in addition to handling strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Known as a growth and sales-focused leader, Middleton is the former owner and CEO of SecureGlobal Logistics, a company he led for nearly 22 years and sold in May of 2021. Most recently, he was the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for ServiceMaster Trifecta Cleaning and Restoration Services. He holds an MBA and an undergraduate degree in General Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University.

Middleton has chaired numerous Boards, built organizations, owned businesses, and hired effective management and sales teams by quickly developing trusted and confident relationships. Over 40+ years of managing and leading organizations, he has served as a business and career mentor to countless individuals and is admired for his caring commitment to helping others grow both personally and professionally.

"We're very excited to have Mike Middleton join CLN Worldwide as our new CEO," said Sitton. "His vast experience in the logistics industry as a business leader and visionary will be a tremendous benefit as we position the company for the next level of growth. Even more, his stellar reputation for investing in people and teams makes him a perfect fit for the CLN Worldwide family."

CLN Worldwide is a logistics leader that provides international transportation solutions that help companies scale business operations. With deep supply chain expertise, CLN Worldwide has developed fluid strategies and customized services that remove the nuanced guess work and solve logistics challenges.

Leslie Robinson, CLN Worldwide, 1 704-357-0474, david@clnusa.com

