Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KNBE, FORG, IMRA, and LFG

NNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 /

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KNBE to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90 per share in cash.

If you are a KNBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FORG to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share.

If you are a FORG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Imara Inc. IMRA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of IMRA and Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are an IMRA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Archaea Energy Inc. LFG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LFG to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash.

If you are an LFG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: