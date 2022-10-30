Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FCRD, POSH, OFIX, and SPNE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 /

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. FCRD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FCRD to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Poshmark, Inc. POSH

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POSH to Naver Corp. for $17.90 per share in cash.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OFIX and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following close of the merger, OFIX shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPNE to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine owned.

If you are an SPNE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

