Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of AYLA, AKUS, AVEO, and CLR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 /

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AYLA and Advaxis, Inc.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKUS to Eli Lilly and Company. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, AKUS shareholders would receive $12.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 in cash (if certain conditions are met).

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AVEO to LG Chem, Ltd. for $15.00 per share

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLR to Omega Acquisition, Inc., an entity owned by CLR's founder, Harold G. Hamm, for $74.28 per share.

