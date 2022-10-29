Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4000 block of Clay Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 4000 block of Clay Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:52 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Responding officers arrested the suspects. At the time of arrest, the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s handgun were recovered.

 

On Friday, October 28, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC and a 13-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

