Merriman Wealth Management Named One of America's Top RIA Firms by Forbes & Shook Research

SEATTLE (PRWEB) October 29, 2022

Merriman has been named within the Top 50 RIA Firms of the Forbes/SHOOK Research list landing at #46 and is one of only three RIA firms headquartered in Washington state. Merriman currently has over $3 billion in Assets Under Management and is committed to a long-term vision of empowering people to Live Fully with smart investment strategies and goal-based financial planning. The company serves clients out of three Washington state offices in Seattle, Bellevue and Spokane and one office in Eugene, Oregon.

The inaugural Forbes/Shook Top RIA list has 100 advisory firms in the US and inclusion on the list was limited to firms run by professionals who have decades of experience, proven track records of seeing clients through market turmoil and preserving their wealth. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank member firms. Merriman CEO Jeremy Burger, CFA, CFP® states, "Unlike other rankings that focus only on growth or AUM, their focus on quality skews the rankings towards firms which create amazing experiences for clients. Because they try to assess how each client is treated, they look at processes that are inherent in each client relationship, what is the team's purpose, 2 and what is the underlying culture throughout the entire firm. Being ranked so high is an incredible recognition of the work we do every day on behalf of our clients."

Earlier in 2022, Merriman was also celebrated as one the region's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal, eclipsed only by this recent designation as a Top RIA firm in the US. Currently at 55 employees, Merriman is poised for growth and works passionately to build additional client families as well as key team members to the organization.

2022 Forbes/SHOOK Top RIA Rankings are based on 12/31/2021 numbers. Merriman paid no compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating. This award is based on SHOOK research methodology (details here: https://bit.ly/3W7u51O)

2022 Best Workplaces In the spring our Washington employees completed an anonymous survey provided by Quantum Workplace. The survey included a total of 30 items across six categories, ranking the overall company culture through work life balance, benefits, goal setting, development opportunities and trust in leadership. Questions were answered on a six-point scale from strongly disagree to strongly agree. Merriman did not pay a fee to participate in this award but did pay a fee for the use of promotional materials.

