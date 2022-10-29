First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated conductor Rauf Abdullayev on his birth anniversary

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated conductor Rauf Abdullayev, who made great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture, on the occasion of his 85th anniversary.

Dear Rauf Abdullayev!

I sincerely congratulate you on your 85th anniversary! I wish you the best of health and long life! Thank you very much for your many years of work, your devoted service to art, and your great contributions to the development of our national musical culture! May Almighty God protect you and your loved ones!

With deep respect and love,

MEHRİBAN.