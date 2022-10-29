A Different Kind of Law Firm for Entrepreneurs

LOAR PLLC is Supporting Women Entrepreneurs across Texas

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, personal injury law firm with offices in Austin, Waco, and Dallas/Fort Worth and cases across the state. The firm, which recently announced a $250,000 scholarship program, has been looking for top legal talent that shares its passion for investing in the community. The firm provides top attorneys all the advantages of owning their own practice combined with the flexibility of being part of a firm with support structures, offices and meeting space, and technology allowing their team to work anywhere.

LOAR founder, Amber Russell, has a long history of accomplishment, graduating from the University of Texas at the age of 20, graduating in the top 10% from the University of Texas Law School, starting her career in prestigious big law and spending decades honing her craft. Even with all these successes, Amber consistently felt a pull toward a different law firm experience, one where she could select cases and clients that fit her passion for justice, one where the docket allowed for a more relational approach, one where she had opportunity to build a business for the long term, and one where she could work with the best team that strengthens each other and works collaboratively. Amber founded LOAR PLLC to create a different type of law firm.

LOAR PLLC hires practice leaders for specific markets across Texas. Practice leaders are provided the resources to fuel their business development and entrepreneurial aspiration, making this the perfect opportunity for someone who wants to convert this marketing investment and grow a large business. The firm balances a pursuit of justice, with business goals, all with a positive growth-oriented culture. The attorneys at LOAR run their dockets and first chair cases, and also benefit from expert legal guidance, paralegal support and training through the firm. Attorneys serve their clients with skill and compassion, with a mission to change lives. Beyond their legal contributions, the firm is active in the communities served including hosting annual events such as Summer Celebration and providing SOAR Scholarships. To learn more about LOAR's open practice positions visit LOAR Texas.

LOAR's principal office is located in Austin with additional locations in Waco and DFW. LOAR's attorneys have received recognition for excellence by Thompson Reuters, Martindale-Hubbell, Austin Monthly, and TCWLA. For more information visit our website or contact us, Contact@LOARtexas.com, 888-288-6503; and follow Law Office of Amber Russell PLLC (LOAR) on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

