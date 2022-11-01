Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,395 in the last 365 days.

Mrs. Claus-Focused Book Breaks Glass Ceiling for Young Readers

As the main character, Mrs. Claus is featured on the cover of Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer)

Cover of Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer). Coauthor Katie Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations.

Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer) features innovative illustrations.

In Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), the beloved character trades in her holiday house dress for a practical and stylish pant suit.

Title Page of Amazon-published Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer)

Title Page of Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer) by Katie Stockham & Tom LeBlanc

Children’s book, Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), reimagines leadership roles at the North Pole-based company.

It’s intended to be funny and entertaining, but in a small way we hope our version of Mrs. Claus helps kids evolve their perception of what women can decide to achieve.”
— Katie Stockham
FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering a unique, whimsical, and inclusive take on the dynamics at Santa’s workshop and its global toy distribution strategy, Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer) is not a typical holiday-themed children’s book.

Although Santa Claus remains a heroic and lovable character, the story focuses on Mrs. Claus stepping into a much-needed leadership role. In a sweeping reform of the operations, she addresses:

• Manufacturing inefficiencies within Santa’s workshop
• Outdated processes for determining naughty vs. nice
• Antiquated methods for sifting through billions of incoming letters
• Primitive toy design techniques and more

Written by Katie Stockham and Tom LeBlanc, all these problems and solutions are presented in a quirky and comical style that both children and adults will enjoy.

Importantly, however, the story reimagines the well-known and much-loved Mrs. Claus character by highlighting previously untold details. While she retains her already well-established wholesome qualities, Mrs. Claus: CEO portrays her as a highly intelligent and capable business leader. It breaks down cultural barriers and shows the positive impact of a more inclusive work culture.

“It’s intended to be funny and entertaining,” says author Katie Stockham, “but in a small way we hope our version of Mrs. Claus helps kids evolve their perception of what women can decide to achieve.”

Stockham and co-author Tom LeBlanc previously worked together in magazine publishing. A graphic designer by trade, Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations.

Published on Amazon Direct Kindle Publishing, the book is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Mrs-Claus-Christmas-Executive-Officer/dp/B08KMFSXPY

Find high-resolution images of the book cover and illustrations here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/h4gooasep36qfoe/AAAI0dQLgPZD7TZkivT-ZsDga?dl=0

Watch a short video preview of the book here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1dAyq2ZyRE

Twitter: @MrsClaus_CEO

Instagram: Mrs. Claus: CEO

To arrange an interview with either author, contact Katie Stockham at katiestockham@gmail.com or 585-329-1186.

Katie Stockham
Self Published, Amazon
+1 585-329-1186
katiestockham@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer)

You just read:

Mrs. Claus-Focused Book Breaks Glass Ceiling for Young Readers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.