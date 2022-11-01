Mrs. Claus-Focused Book Breaks Glass Ceiling for Young Readers
Cover of Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer). Coauthor Katie Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations.
In Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), the beloved character trades in her holiday house dress for a practical and stylish pant suit.
Children’s book, Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), reimagines leadership roles at the North Pole-based company.
Although Santa Claus remains a heroic and lovable character, the story focuses on Mrs. Claus stepping into a much-needed leadership role. In a sweeping reform of the operations, she addresses:
• Manufacturing inefficiencies within Santa’s workshop
• Outdated processes for determining naughty vs. nice
• Antiquated methods for sifting through billions of incoming letters
• Primitive toy design techniques and more
Written by Katie Stockham and Tom LeBlanc, all these problems and solutions are presented in a quirky and comical style that both children and adults will enjoy.
Importantly, however, the story reimagines the well-known and much-loved Mrs. Claus character by highlighting previously untold details. While she retains her already well-established wholesome qualities, Mrs. Claus: CEO portrays her as a highly intelligent and capable business leader. It breaks down cultural barriers and shows the positive impact of a more inclusive work culture.
“It’s intended to be funny and entertaining,” says author Katie Stockham, “but in a small way we hope our version of Mrs. Claus helps kids evolve their perception of what women can decide to achieve.”
Stockham and co-author Tom LeBlanc previously worked together in magazine publishing. A graphic designer by trade, Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations.
