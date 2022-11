Mrs. Claus-Focused Book Breaks Glass Ceiling for Young Readers

Cover of Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer). Coauthor Katie Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations. In Mrs. Claus CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), the beloved character trades in her holiday house dress for a practical and stylish pant suit. Title Page of Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer) by Katie Stockham & Tom LeBlanc

Children’s book, Mrs. Claus: CEO (Christmas Executive Officer), reimagines leadership roles at the North Pole-based company.

It’s intended to be funny and entertaining, but in a small way we hope our version of Mrs. Claus helps kids evolve their perception of what women can decide to achieve.” — Katie Stockham

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering a unique, whimsical, and inclusive take on the dynamics at Santa’s workshop and its global toy distribution strategy, Mrs. Claus : CEO (Christmas Executive Officer) is not a typical holiday-themed children’s book Although Santa Claus remains a heroic and lovable character, the story focuses on Mrs. Claus stepping into a much-needed leadership role. In a sweeping reform of the operations, she addresses:• Manufacturing inefficiencies within Santa’s workshop• Outdated processes for determining naughty vs. nice• Antiquated methods for sifting through billions of incoming letters• Primitive toy design techniques and moreWritten by Katie Stockham and Tom LeBlanc, all these problems and solutions are presented in a quirky and comical style that both children and adults will enjoy.Importantly, however, the story reimagines the well-known and much-loved Mrs. Claus character by highlighting previously untold details. While she retains her already well-established wholesome qualities, Mrs. Claus: CEO portrays her as a highly intelligent and capable business leader. It breaks down cultural barriers and shows the positive impact of a more inclusive work culture.“It’s intended to be funny and entertaining,” says author Katie Stockham, “but in a small way we hope our version of Mrs. Claus helps kids evolve their perception of what women can decide to achieve.”Stockham and co-author Tom LeBlanc previously worked together in magazine publishing. A graphic designer by trade, Stockham used a digital hybrid collaging technique to create all the illustrations.Published on Amazon Direct Kindle Publishing, the book is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Mrs-Claus-Christmas-Executive-Officer/dp/B08KMFSXPY Find high-resolution images of the book cover and illustrations here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/h4gooasep36qfoe/AAAI0dQLgPZD7TZkivT-ZsDga?dl=0 Watch a short video preview of the book here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1dAyq2ZyRE Twitter: @MrsClaus_CEOInstagram: Mrs. Claus: CEOTo arrange an interview with either author, contact Katie Stockham at katiestockham@gmail.com or 585-329-1186.

