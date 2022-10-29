Mussel Harvesting Opens From Washington Border to North Side of Siletz Bay 10/28/22

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce mussel harvesting is open from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks.

Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border for elevated levels of domoic acid toxins.

Razor clamming remains closed from the Washington border to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shelflish biotoxin closures webpage.