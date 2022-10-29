Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Class Action Lawsuit, Against Bluecrew, LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Overtime Wages

The class action lawsuit alleges Bluecrew, LLC failed to provide their workers with required meal and rest periods, which resulted in inaccurate wages.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Bluecrew, LLC and Bluecrew Staffing, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Bluecrew, LLC and Bluecrew Staffing, Inc., class action lawsuit, Case No. CGC-22-602240, is currently pending in the San Francisco Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendants allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

As a results of rigorous work schedules, Plaintiff and other California Class Members are from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minute off duty meal breaks and are not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. Additionally, Defendant allegedly failed to provide second meal breaks for employees working more than ten (10) hours.

