Queen Elizabeth’s 11th Hour Gesture Honors 100th Birthday of Against-the-Odds Survivor Profiled in Riveting New Book
A true-life wartime era story featuring a courageous young rebel sentenced to death, accused of crimes he didn't commit. He escapes and survives in freedom.
When retelling the story, many people often showed their disbelief, but as I interviewed Joseph, I discovered that his adventures were all true, and quite extraordinary.”LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only six weeks before the sudden passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth, England’s longest-reigning Monarch had sent out a touching personalized birthday card to Joseph Cliffson, in honor of his special 100-year milestone. He was one of the last recipients to have received this great distinction from Her Majesty. Making it all the more remarkable is that the still independent senior wasn’t expected to live past the age of 21.
— Julian Hadlow
Highlighting his astonishing survivor’s story, Aseity Press, USA is launching Escaping the Shackles, a new work by British author Julian Hadlow. It is a gripping true-life wartime era tale, set between 1920-1946, and featuring a young rebel (Joseph Cliffson) who was originally sentenced to death by firing squad on August 5, 1942 for trying to defend his homeland, while also being accused of crimes that he didn’t commit.
His compelling life-story was greatly influenced in his growing up years during the 1930s, when his mother Elizabeth had worked as a trapeze artist in the circus. Her partner Lara had tragically fallen to her death when she missed a vital handhold. The shock and horror caused Elizabeth to promptly quit her job. She then became destitute until she connected with the circus bandleader, John Balan whom she later married. Joseph’s stepfather then taught Joseph how to play both the accordion and piano to earn a living. At just 14 years of age, he ended up working part-time in John’s band to help support the family. This pivotal undertaking set the tone for Joseph’s remarkable future.
Some additional roller-coaster moments are also dramatically profiled, such as between the clashing Romanian and Hungarian nations. As a spy, saboteur, insurgent, and musician living and working within Transylvania (The Land Beyond the Forest), Joseph is in constant mortal danger from various government authorities. It is at this same time that he meets his uncle, who helps him join the local resistance.
While visiting his mother’s house, Joseph is being watched by the authorities. He is then captured and beaten, but he refuses to submit, until he is forced to witness his beloved mother being stripped and thrashed. Sickened by this horrific sight, he is coerced into signing his own death warrant, and is court-martialed, and sentenced to death by firing squad, where he is imprisoned in a Romanian penitentiary, while awaiting execution.
On August 1, 1943, and against all the odds, Joseph narrowly escapes this impending fate when an American B-24 Liberator bomber plane (named after Disney’s character José Carioca) unexpectedly crash-lands on the women’s section of his prison. He uses his wits, his love of music, and an accordion to escape and survive in his ultimate bid toward freedom.
But the action-packed story doesn’t end there. Instead, Joseph is later incarcerated in various penitentiaries, and is assisted by several young women who become enamored by his good looks, charm and musical talents, helping him to escape again.
In war-torn Hungary, during 1945-46, the Soviets intimidate him into becoming their spy, however, Joseph Cliffson’s heroism and determination to keep fighting in spite of his many unimaginable obstacles, are truly a message for our times.
According to author Julian Hadlow, “When I was describing the events and retelling the story to others, many people often showed their disbelief, but as I interviewed Joseph, I discovered that his adventures were all true, and indeed quite extraordinary.”
Many of the facts found in Escaping the Shackles have been verified and taken directly from Hadlow’s one-on-one recordings with Joseph Cliffson (see video). To lend credibility to the story’s authenticity, he scoured the Internet, researched books, and also communicated personally with several veterans.
