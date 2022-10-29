NAT from red-coded zone, key area and regular testing drives: From 00:00 to 24:00 on 28 October, 90,589 samples have been collected; One in the red-coded zone (under management and control) tested positive as announced last night, the rest are negative

MACAU, October 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the COVID-19 positive case detected on 26 October, which involves a 66-year-old female Macao resident, has been classified as an imported case. In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, the Centre has launched a nucleic acid testing drive for the building where the positive case resided and the area she frequented, starting from 16:00 on 26 October.

From 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (28 October), 81 samples have been collected from the red-coded zone, 43,677 samples from the key area, and 46,831 from the regular testing drive (i.e. a total of 90,589 samples have been collected). All samples, except for one in the red-coded zone (under management and control) as announced last night, tested negative for COVID-19.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

The key area NAT drive has concluded at 24:00 last night (28 October). Those who failed to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

2. Special lane has been set up for red code holders

A number of people in the key area have been assigned a red health code because they had failed to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period. In view that red health code holders cannot be sampled in community NAT stations or hospitals, to facilitate their testing, “special lanes for red code holders” have been set up in the following sampling stations:

Iao Hon Market Park;

Former Macau Iat Yuen Canidrome;

Rotunda do Estádio.

3. Red code holders who refuse to get tested will be sent to designated venue for sampling

If a red code holder in the key area does not undergo NAT as required, he/she will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until the test returns as negative. Those who refuse to have their sample collected will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

4. Holders of red or yellow health code must make an appointment for nucleic acid testing at their own cost

The red and yellow code holders indicated above must make an appointment to get tested at a self-paid NAT station. The booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook.

5. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a red or yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

6. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.