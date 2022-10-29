James Khuri and Street Light Church are joining for a special event to uplift underserved communities

James Khuri, Founder of BeautifullMinds, and Street Light Church are joining for a special event to uplift underserved communities.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Khuri, Founder of BeautifullMinds, and Street Light Church are joining for a special event to uplift underserved communities.

BeautifullMinds and Street Light Church are joining for a special event to uplift underserved communities. Marco A. Letona, James F. Khuri, Pastor Jimmy Ochoa, and Pastor Santos Chavez will be teaming up together to bless the kids and community of West Minister OC at the Street Light Church. After speaking with the pastors of the Street Light Church, both expressed their concerns about poverty and illiteracy statistically growing more and more since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. As it is clear that many communities have not been able to recover.

Many kids and adults have been taking to the streets more and more. And we feel that they are moving further away from the human spirit. Therefore, BeautifullMinds and Street Light Church are putting together a special Halloween event where all kids and people are welcome, regardless of financial status, color, creed, or religion. The kids and people will be treated to a toy, food, clothing drive, candy, Halloween decorations, and some Christian music.

BeautifullMinds is a Los Angeles-based non-profit, but as its President, Marco A. Letona has stated,

"The love and compassion of the organization far exceed its county's borders. Where we are needed, where people yearn and cry out from desperation, we (BeautifullMinds) will go".

After this event, BeautifullMinds and Street Light Church will set forth a well-established plan in the fields of education, employment, athletics, and spiritual grounds, to give the city of West Minister the push it needs for success. As a wise man once said, "God's work is truly up to us."

For details or questions on how to donate or help with this event, please visit the contact section at www.beautifullminds.com

Jim Khuri

Chief Executive Officer

F.J Holdings LLC

Cell-310-595-5713

Work-310-860-6161