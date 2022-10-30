Now Football Fans get to Cheer their favorite teams Globally with the launch of SportFansPass
Think back about the year 2021 when the craze of NFTs was at its peak.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the beginning of yet another first, sport NFTs by SportFansPass — a new way for fans to connect with their favorite sports teams — starting with the Football game this year.
“There are five billion football fans globally”. This launch of 6,400 passes, enables fans to own a piece of history and make feelings a reality with their country’s Pass to show their support for the performance of their favorite teams, in the upcoming Mini Global Football Tournament.
SportFansPass is going to provide an unprecedented experience for all fans by combining a passion for major global sports events with the excitement that comes from NFTs. We are starting off by creating unique and memorable NFTs for teams who will compete in the most anticipated sports tournaments, says Yassine Mazrara, Founder Director SportFansPass, who has helped develop and promote the project. (Twitter Profile - @YassineMazrara)
With minting limited to 200 for each of the 32 national teams, football fans become among the few owning a piece of memorabilia making them elite. This is just the beginning as we will be launching NFT Collections dedicated to different sports, sporting events, and teams.
Ahead of the football game this November, football fans get to cheer for the progress of their teams with Sportfanspass. As the tournament progresses, pass holders have another reason for excitement — they’ll be holding the NFTs from SportFansPass.
Pass Holders will also be part of an impressive system that will allow them to support their team in more exciting ways as their team progresses through the competition. The more their team progresses, the more airdrops fans receive — allowing them to celebrate every victory.
The Discord server community of like-minded people enables all sports enthusiasts — to talk about sports and NFTs and share portfolios and excitement about upcoming football events and other sporting events.
There is a new and exciting innovation taking over the world of sports, especially with the promising future of NFTs. SportFansPass offers its pass holders an opportunity to be a part of it by connecting them with their team in a way they haven’t been able to before.
It’s never been easier or more fun to follow sports teams throughout a competition. Experience sports events in the way of the 21st century — holding NFTs from SportFansPass.
