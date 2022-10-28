TAJIKISTAN, October 28 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

In connection with the brutal attack on Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz, which resulted in the death of civilians and their injuries, I express my deepest condolences to you and all the families and friends of the victims, with the wishes of patience and perseverance.

While strongly condemning this terrorist act, we emphasize the need for a consistent strengthening of the joint merciless struggle against all manifestations of terrorism and extremism.

I ask the Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for the dead, and a speedy full recovery for the injured.”