The Pineapple Theory welcomes Legal Shield as a new collaborator
What if you could have all types of legal services available 24/7 on your mobile?
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of The Pineapple Theory is to assist humans to live on Earth more happily, together, by adding a pineapple in their life! The books and services
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
provides life principles, tools and concepts acting like power tools to move a negative emotion to a positive emotion with reasoning and intelligence, using a pineapple. Positive emotions within is positive emotions around.
Life has positive & negative forces, and they require to remain in balance. It is a philosophy from the 14th century B.C. Daily, everybody has the freedom the do the right thing, even if no one is watching. Sadly, it is not the case, and from Earth timeline, this is known since thousands of years. It is why books of rules along with their consequences exist.
“Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws” Plato (418-348 B.C.)
The Pineapple Theory assist one to never lose themself, never forget themself, in the emotional illusions of life & time by returning to themself. When a negative force attacks, the need for legal services may rise, and it takes subject matter experts to support.
Only a tap away, imagine having the ability at the palm of your hand to access professional legal consultation, letters and phone calls, contract and document review, 24/7 emergency access, trial defense services, court representation, and much other services and benefits such as: court representation for a speeding ticket, to real estate matters, to family legal matters such as adoption and name changes, to estate planning needs such as a free Will preparation when one enrolls, and beyond. All at a low fix monthly fee.
The Pineapple Theory is therefore proud to announce their collaboration with Legal Shield. Their services are made available to everyone since 45+ years across North America and United Kingdom. For a low fix monthly fee, Legal Shield gives the ability to talk to a lawyer on personal, family, or business matters without worrying about high hourly cost because Legal Shield’s focus is to serve, not bill.
There are 101 reasons why Legal Shield is a smart choice for ones’ legal assistance for a peace of mind, and a positive addition to a company’s benefits program. Worry less and live more. Be positively curious and discover why 1.8 million people enrolled with Legal Shield across North America and the United Kingdom. Connect with The Pineapple Theory’s business solutions specialist from Legal Shield Sid Singh to learn more.
