How to Celebrate the Real Story Behind Halloween with an NFT Drop by Ombruja
Model/actor Carolina Coto of @ombruja and NFT genesis, the Samhain collection dropping Oct 31-Nov 2, celebrating festival of Halloween and new spiritual year
The veil of spirituality is very thin right now leading up to Halloween. The drop will be open for only 48 hours for people to buy NFTs. Each time the wheel changes, there will be a new NFT drop.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive female founder, model/actor Carolina Coto of @ombruja and NFT genesis is releasing the Samhain collection, dropping Oct 31-Nov 2 (celebrating the festival of Halloween and the new spiritual year), pioneering the web3 health and wellness space. Ombruja is the first model/actor/spiritual wellness pioneer to be approved as a publisher on Nifty Gateway, the top curated NFT marketplace in the world, hosting some of the most popular NFT artists such as Beeple, which sold for a record $69.3 million, Fewocious for $20 million and successful emerging artist Lucho Poletti. Nifty Gateway is known as one of the most secure platforms and accepts other forms of payment for NFT’s such as credit cards, perfect for someone acquiring their first NFT.
— Carolina Coto
Samhain celebrates the end of summer and has a spiritual connection to rituals for tarot and oracle card readings. The triple goddess animation symbolizes three aspects of women, and pairs with sounds aligning with the mantra of ombruja. The first 25 mints of the Triple Goddess will receive a Birth Chart Reading with data based on specific time of birth and the 25 first mints of The Crone will receive a tarot/oracle card reading. Data Driven Spirituality is fueled by astrological data and interpreted based on the study of shamanism, mythology, psychology and the application of archetypes.
The Bruja coin will give access to holders for future drops. The 8 elements of the bruja coin represent the 8 seasons or cycles of the Wheel of Time in Wicca, the oldest spiritual practice of humankind, as a way to connect with nature. Bruja awakens during Samhain and will drop each time the Wheel changes: Samhain, Yule, Imbolc, Ostara, Beltane, Litha, Lughnasadh, Mabon.
Carolina says, “The veil of spirituality is very thin right now leading up to Halloween. The drop will be open for only 48 hours for people to buy one of the three NFTs. Each time the wheel Changes with the Solstice or Equinox, there will be a new NFT drop. Samhain welcomes the darkness as the light in the atmosphere starts to decrease, a necessary dimension to the enlightenment of the soul. Your NFT is your first deity to your meta-altar, your spiritual altar in the metaverse, unique to Nifty Gateway.”
ombruja is a mantra meaning "om" the conscious sound of the universe and "bruja," or witch in Spanish, an archetype of knowledge and healing ancestry. To awaken one's magic with spiritual wellness is the mission and vision of ombruja. Sharing her art and curating art that is right for the soul. www.ombruja.com
More about Carolina:
Carolina is the CEO of @sacredavatars and ambassador of "Esencial" the government brand of Costa Rica. She is the former VP of the Internet Society of New York and Miss Global Beauty Queen. She has been the face of the cover of Health & Fitness Magazine, Revista Ejercicio y Salud, Runner's World, Revista Perfil and worldwide campaigns for Nike, Adidas, Stella Artois & Warter.org. She is featured in the award winning TVC "I am" and is a model for Macy's.
