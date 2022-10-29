San Luis Obispo electrician releases the new report 'Inspecting private power lines

Private power lines are those that are on private property. Those lines may connect to a public power utility but once the line extends beyond the first pole into private property, it becomes a private line, and the San Luis Obispo electricians from Electricraft, Inc. recently released some guidelines for keeping private lines in safe and working order.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private power lines are those that are on private property. Those lines may connect to a public power utility but once the line extends beyond the first pole into private property, it becomes a private line, and the San Luis Obispo electricians from Electricraft, Inc. recently released some guidelines for keeping private lines in safe and working order.

In the event of a power outage in the public grid, the power company is responsible for restoring power to the property line power pole, but not to the private lines. If there is a power failure inside the property line, and everything is working fine for the surrounding community, it's up to the property owner to troubleshoot and repair the lines inside the property.

Maintaining private power lines is about more than keeping electrical power running for essential operations. It's also about maintaining a safe power supply, reducing the risk of injury or death by electrocution, and reducing fire risk from downed lines. It's important to have installation, inspections, and maintenance done by experienced electricians, such as San Luis Obispo's Electricraft.

Building codes require electrical work to be done by licensed electricians. If there is a fire or injury caused by power lines that are not installed by licensed electricians, there's a risk that insurance companies may not pay the claim.

The owner's responsibilities include:

Keeping the power lines clear of trees, branches, and shrubbery that may come in contact with the power lines.

Making sure that utility poles are installed properly and securely

Making sure that underground power lines are installed correctly and mapped correctly so they can be located and to prevent future damage

Making sure all wiring is done correctly

Making sure that regular inspections and maintenance take place

Making sure that needed repairs are done

Making sure that needed upgrades are done

Any private power lines, even one that runs power to the backyard shop or studio, need to be correctly installed and regularly inspected. Inspections and maintenance help make sure the lines are working and operating safely. The larger the operation supported by private power lines, the more important

Electricraft, Inc., the San Luis Obispo electricians can install, troubleshoot, and inspect private power lines, both on poles and underground. The family-owned company has been supporting Central Coast commercial, residential and public agency electrical needs since 1984. The team is trained, licensed, and certified in all aspects of electrical projects, including solar installation.

The focus at Electricraft, Inc. is to provide superior quality service, repair, and construction, and complete satisfaction to their customers.

Electricraft, Inc. assures professional, on-time, quality service at a fair price and is available 24/7 for emergencies. Working with the experts from Electricraft means:

An experienced and qualified team of electricians and solar installers who are trained and certified in every aspect of the wiring, cabling, troubleshooting, and keeping the power running at home and work.

The skill and knowledge for building an electrical system from the ground up, or troubleshooting and repairing electrical systems from home light switches to complex designs for manufacturing equipment, medical equipment, data centers, and small businesses.

A thorough understanding of the electrical code regulations and a working relationship with building departments and code inspectors that help get permits approved for projects and make sure every inspection is passed.

