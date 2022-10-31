Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size 2028 - Industry Share, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Ambulatory Infusion Pumps?

An ambulatory infusion pump is a small, portable device that is worn outside the body. It is used to deliver drugs or other fluids into the body continuously or intermittently. The pump can be worn for long periods of time, often for days or weeks at a time.

The use of ambulatory infusion pumps has increased in recent years as technological advances have made them smaller and more user-friendly. They are now used to treat a wide variety of conditions, including cancer, pain management, and infertility.

There are many different types of ambulatory infusion pumps available on the market today. Some are designed for specific types of drugs or fluids, while others are more versatile and can be used for multiple purposes.

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global ambulatory infusion pumps market size is expected to be valued at USD XX billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are expected to drive the demand for ambulatory infusion pumps. In addition, the increasing government support for home healthcare is also anticipated to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the market in 2020 as elective surgeries have been postponed due to the pandemic. In addition, there has been a slowdown in R&D activities by manufacturers due to the outbreak.

Segments:

By Therapy

Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

Anti-Infective Infusion Pumps

Others

By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

By Application

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Anti-Infective

Others

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and growing preference for home healthcare. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of skilled personnel are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ambulatory infusion pumps market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 46% of the total deaths globally in 2012 were due to chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory diseases. These chronic diseases require long-term treatment, which in turn is fueling the demand for ambulatory infusion pumps.

Technological advancements are another major factor propelling the growth of this market. Ambulatory infusion pumps are now available with advanced features such as programmable flow rates and wireless connectivity that allow real-time monitoring by healthcare professionals. This helps improve patient compliance and reduces chances of errors during treatment. Moreover, manufacturers are also coming up with new designs that make these devices more user-friendly and easier to operate.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of region, the ambulatory infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe is the second-largest market for ambulatory infusion pumps due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of surgeries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to the growing popularity of home healthcare and the increasing number of hospitals in the region.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides profiles of the leading companies operating in the global ambulatory infusion pumps market. Key players profiled in the report include Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Ambulatory Infusion Pumps and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Ambulatory Infusion Pumps across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Therapy

6.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.4. Segmentation By Application

7. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Therapy

7.2.1. Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

7.2.2. Anti-Infective Infusion Pumps

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Market Segmentation By Patient Care Setting

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Home Healthcare

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Chemotherapy/Oncology

7.4.2. Diabetes

7.4.3. Gastroenterology

7.4.4. Analgesia/Pain Management

7.4.5. Pediatrics/Neonatology

7.4.6. Hematology

7.4.7. Anti-Infective

7.4.8. Others

8. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Developing Smart Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

8.2. Technology And Analytics For Error Reduction

8.3. Increasing Number Of Partnerships

8.4. New Product Launches And Product Expansion

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Supply Chain

9.3. Increase In Demand

9.4. Increasing Products Approvals To Combat COVID-19

9.5. Impact On Companies

9.6. Future Outlook

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

