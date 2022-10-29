Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Distribution of Child Pornography Offense: 600 Block of D Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Distribution of Child Pornography offense that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the 600 block of D Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:23 am, the suspect distributed child pornography via text messaging.

 

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Kevin McCombs of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

