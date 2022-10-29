The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, Announces Seven-Year Anniversary of Nursing Home Abuse Litigation Practice

This month, The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, has completed seven successful years in business of providing legal representation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey clients who have cases against nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. One client stated that Mr. Murphy is "by all indications a fantastic attorney" that demonstrates a "deep understanding of the field." Another client commended Mr. Murphy for his compassion, attentiveness to his client, and "tireless" dedication to a successful outcome.

After graduating from Rutgers University and working for more than 10 years as a nursing home litigator at several New Jersey and Pennsylvania law firms, on October 1, 2015, Brian decided to open his solo law practice, focusing singularly on nursing home abuse, neglect, wrongful death, malnutrition, and other cases that impact those in assisted living facilities.

Mr. Murphy's five-star reviews attest to his success:

"I was originally referred to Brian by a long-time friend who had encountered Brian in a professional capacity and was impressed by his work. Brian was an incredible steward of our case and by all indications is a fantastic attorney. In every interaction he demonstrated deep understanding of the field, provided insightful guidance, and explained the next step. He was also thorough in his analysis and he ensured that the facts eventually surfaced. Brian also has an easy, patient manner and makes himself available and approachable. From the start of my interactions with Brian to the end of our case, I felt like I was in good hands."

-Benjamin Terner

"Brian Murphy is a stellar attorney. I couldn't be happier with the results of my case, his work ethic and his expertise. The idea of litigation is overwhelming on top of the loss of a loved but Brian's comforting demeanor and attention to detail was a relief during a difficult time. He kept me well-informed and prepped every step of the way. He is knowledgeable and experienced. That became obvious to me from the very start of my case. I highly recommend Brian Murphy."

-Sophia Lamber

Since 2006, Brian P. Murphy, Esq. has dedicated his legal practice to 100% nursing home malpractice cases. He has obtained justice for hundreds of elderly individuals who have suffered abuse and neglect at nursing homes throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. His cases commonly involve pressure ulcers (bedsores), wrongful death, falls, malnutrition, dehydration and violations of nursing home residents' rights. If you or your loved one has suffered nursing home abuse or neglect, contact Mr. Murphy today. He'll take the time to listen to your concerns and determine if he can help you. All consultations are free.

"I have been very dedicated to my clients for the past seven years and look forward to many years to come," said Murphy.

About The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy

Licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Attorney Brian P. Murphy has been at the forefront of legal efforts to hold New Jersey and Pennsylvania nursing homes accountable for negligent care since 2006. Singularly focused on cases involving nursing home abuse and neglect, Murphy has successfully represented hundreds of residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who have suffered injury or illness as a result of nursing home negligence. From bedsores, falls, and other injuries to malnutrition, dehydration, and wrongful death, Murphy has taken swift action against the long-term care and nursing facilities responsible and has earned significant compensation for his clients. Murphy has extensive experience identifying nursing home abuse and neglect as well as its causes such as short-staffing and other operational failures, and the efforts by some facilities to cover up wrongdoing through false charting. He has given multiple lectures and authored numerous law articles and legal guides on nursing home abuse and the effective litigation of neglect and abuse cases.

For more information, please contact Brian P. Murphy directly at (215) 579-8500, or visit http://www.thenursinghomeattorneys.com.

All personal injury cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.

