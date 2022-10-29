Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol participates in the annual Red Ribbon Week at area schools

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents visited area schools for the annual 2022 Red Ribbon Week.  

During the annual Red Ribbon week of Oct. 14-28, Border Patrol agents from Laredo Sector that included stations from Laredo North, Laredo South, Hebbronville, Freer, Zapata, and Laredo Sector Canine Unit presented at area schools.  This year’s Red Ribbon theme, “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free,” students interacted with agents through various presentations that paid tribute to fallen Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Border Patrol agents visited schools from area districts that included Laredo ISD, United ISD, Zapata County ISD, Freer ISD, San Diego ISD, Alice ISD, and Hebbronville ISD.

The students together with Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents recited the traditional Drug Free Pledge, “I pledge, to set a good example for myself and others, to respect my body and mind and SAY NO TO DRUGS.  I pledge, to be a positive role model for my friends and family and always STAY DRUG FREE.” 

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program. It is a campaign that brings awareness to alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention. The United States recognizes this campaign every October. The mission of Red Ribbon week is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG-FREE AMERICA.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

