Inesa Ponomariovaite, Humanitarian, Health Coach, and CEO Realizes her Lifelong Dream As She Is Awarded US Citizenship
The founder and CEO of Nesa’s Hemp is awarded full U.S. citizenship this week.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This was an excellent week for Inesa Ponomariovaite to realize a lifelong dream of becoming a U.S. citizen. Becoming a citizen is a long process that includes demonstrating your high moral character, maintaining and living in a U.S residence for three to five years to prove you have mastered U.S. history, the Constitution, and the principles of our government.
Inesa Ponomariovaite was born in Lithuania to a working-class family. Illness plagued her childhood. After visiting America at age 10, Inesa became determined to become a U.S. citizen and help others around her. Ponomariovaite moved to Chicago after suffering financial hardships; she went to work believing her life was taking shape.
“I was getting used to living in a new country, working, and helping others when my mother called and told me she had stage 3 cancer and had six months to live. In less than one sentence, all my plans changed, and I was on my way to help her,” said Ponomariovaite.
Ponomariovaite traveled the globe to find a way to cure her mother’s cancer to prevent its spread. Throughout her search, she kept coming back to the hemp plant. Regardless of where she was around the globe, this super plant's merits and healing powers were heralded repeatedly.
“Once I learned about the real life-affirming impact the hemp plant affords us, I knew I had to start Nesa’s Hemp. It took an incredible number of experts, education, and time to bring what we have today to the market. My commitment to helping others has never waned throughout this process,” said Ponomariovaite.
Extraction from the hemp plant in the form of full-spectrum CBDa oil has been shown in numerous medical studies to improve health, abate depression and anxiety, improve sleep, and help with over 100 other diagnoses. Because it contains no THC, CBD and CBDa are non-addictive and can be taken regularly both orally and via application to the skin.
“After building multiple businesses in the United States while waiting for my citizenship, my determination to become a citizen grew a hundredfold each year. Today I realized my American dream, and two weeks from now will be voting with my American family of citizens,” said Ponomariovaite.
Understanding the honor and privilege of being a citizen isn’t taken lightly. Ponomariovaite feels a direct responsibility to help her fellow Americans as they go through life’s journey with her. This week she got to say the Pledge of Allegiance, not as a citizen, but as a citizen. Both of those moments will be etched in the memories of her and her family.
About Inesa Ponomariovaite
Inesa Ponomariovaite is a U.S. citizen, health coach, humanitarian, and the CEO and Founder of Nesa’s Hemp. Inesa created Nesa’s Hemp after discovering that her mother had stage 3 cancer. She cured her mother of her cancer through specific protocols, detoxification, and the use of her proprietary CBDa Nesa’s Hemp blend. For more information about Inesa Ponomariovaite or Nesa’s Hemp, please visit www.nesashemp.com.
