AHF Condemns 'LA's Housing Standstill' in Latest L.A. Times Ad

In a new ad, running Sunday, October 30, AHF criticizes the disastrous state affordable housing in Los Angeles, noting that between dealing with the city and DWP, it impossible to get anything built in less than five years

While the city proclaims homelessness is an emergency, 1,500 people continue to die on L.A.'s streets every year

AHF and its housing advocacy division, Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), will run the latest in a series of housing advocacy ads, this time targeting both the City of Los Angeles and the entrenched bureaucracy at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) in a full-page, full-color ad set to run this Sunday, October 30th in the Los Angeles Times. The ad headlined "LA's Housing Standstill," condemns all the players holding up creation of affordable housing, stating that "It is virtually impossible to get anything built in Los Angeles in less than five years."

After launching its Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) in 2017 to help alleviate the twin homelessness and housing affordability crises in Los Angeles, AHF quickly learned that working within the city's existing framework and bureaucracies—like the DWP—to produce low-income housing in Los Angeles is disastrous for people seeking to create affordable housing—even more so for those individuals who need it.

AHF's ad continues:

"The city claims homelessness is an emergency, but it sure doesn't act like it.

Whether it's DWP bringing in power or getting plans approved-nobody's in a hurry.

But if we are to tackle homelessness, we need urgency."

AHF summed up its cri de couer for far greater urgency by all city departments, including DWP, noting:

"1,500 people die on the streets every year."

