Manchin Nominates 41 West Virginia Students For U.S. Service Academies
Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today announced he will nominate 41 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. The students are from the following counties: Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wood.
“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I’ve always said we are one of the most patriotic states in the nation. I am honored to recommend these 41 young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I am confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”
Senator Manchin acknowledges his United States Service Academy Board that included Mara Boggs, Aaron Scheinberg. Jerry Wood, Que Stephens, Erika Bailey, Nic Porta, Elizabeth Kay, Nicholas Rotunda, Jason Foster, Sean Dzierzanowski, LaTash Luzum, Brian Zator, Brian Henderson, Mark Arellanes, Ted Diaz, Kelli Brewer, Chris Fussell, Robert Brown, and Michael Garcia, Terri Berkley, Kim Berry and Brian Aluise.
Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy. Photos are available here.
Military Academy at West Point
Caroline Adkins, Hurricane High School
Hietam Belhachmi, Spring Mills High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Braydie Carr, James Monroe High School
Taylor Flowers, West Virginia University
Quinn Healey, Jefferson High School
Ryan Hefner, Jefferson High School
Andrew Heil, West Virginia University, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Ethan Hodge, Riverside High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Lilly, Preston County High School
Trey Lindenthal, Clay County High School
Jay Ronin Miller, Hedgesville High School
Calvin Proffitt, Bluefield High School
Josiah Richardson, Princeton Senior High School
Elijah Schetrom, East Hardy High School
Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Eli Stahara, Morgantown High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
John Veltri, Grafton High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Ayden Ward, Bridgeport High School
Raymond Keith, Charleston Catholic High School
Air Force Academy
Liam Cochran, Fairmont Senior High School
Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School
Noah Endres, St. Albans High School
Hayden Hatfield, George Washington High School
Andrew Hunt, Ravenswood High School
Bradford Hurt, Princeton High School
Maci Lunsford, Lincoln County High School
Elijah Steele, Wayne High School
Luke Sweat, Madonna High School
Samuel Templeton, Nitro High School
Naval Academy
Jillian Cottrill, Madonna High School
Andrew Davis, Spring Mills High School
Charles Frizzell, Central Catholic High School
Christian Gottlieb, Jefferson High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy
Declan Hall, Hedgesville High School
Ryan Hall, Bridgeport High School
Kendall Itobi, Washington High School
Olivia Kiger-Camilo, The Linsly School
Samuel Stotler, Spring Mills High School
Meghan Taylor, Winfield High School
Merchant Marine Academy
Hietam Belhachmi, Spring Mills High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
Christian Gottlieb, Jefferson High School, also nominated to the Naval Academy
Andrew Heil, Magnolia High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
David Hill, Bridgeport High School
Ethan Hodge, Riverside High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
Eli Stahara, Morgantown High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point
John Veltri, Grafton High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point