Manchin Nominates 41 West Virginia Students For U.S. Service Academies

October 28, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today announced he will nominate 41 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. The students are from the following counties: Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wood.

“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I’ve always said we are one of the most patriotic states in the nation. I am honored to recommend these 41 young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I am confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”

Senator Manchin acknowledges his United States Service Academy Board that included Mara Boggs, Aaron Scheinberg. Jerry Wood, Que Stephens, Erika Bailey, Nic Porta, Elizabeth Kay, Nicholas Rotunda, Jason Foster, Sean Dzierzanowski, LaTash Luzum, Brian Zator, Brian Henderson, Mark Arellanes, Ted Diaz, Kelli Brewer, Chris Fussell, Robert Brown, and Michael Garcia, Terri Berkley, Kim Berry and Brian Aluise.

Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy. Photos are available here .

Military Academy at West Point

Caroline Adkins, Hurricane High School

Hietam Belhachmi, Spring Mills High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Braydie Carr, James Monroe High School

Taylor Flowers, West Virginia University

Quinn Healey, Jefferson High School

Ryan Hefner, Jefferson High School

Andrew Heil, West Virginia University, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Ethan Hodge, Riverside High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Robert Lilly, Preston County High School

Trey Lindenthal, Clay County High School

Jay Ronin Miller, Hedgesville High School

Calvin Proffitt, Bluefield High School

Josiah Richardson, Princeton Senior High School

Elijah Schetrom, East Hardy High School

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Eli Stahara, Morgantown High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

John Veltri, Grafton High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Ayden Ward, Bridgeport High School

Raymond Keith, Charleston Catholic High School

Air Force Academy

Liam Cochran, Fairmont Senior High School

Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School

Noah Endres, St. Albans High School

Hayden Hatfield, George Washington High School

Andrew Hunt, Ravenswood High School

Bradford Hurt, Princeton High School

Maci Lunsford, Lincoln County High School

Elijah Steele, Wayne High School

Luke Sweat, Madonna High School

Samuel Templeton, Nitro High School

Naval Academy

Jillian Cottrill, Madonna High School

Andrew Davis, Spring Mills High School

Charles Frizzell, Central Catholic High School

Christian Gottlieb, Jefferson High School, also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy

Declan Hall, Hedgesville High School

Ryan Hall, Bridgeport High School

Kendall Itobi, Washington High School

Olivia Kiger-Camilo, The Linsly School

Samuel Stotler, Spring Mills High School

Meghan Taylor, Winfield High School

Merchant Marine Academy

Hietam Belhachmi, Spring Mills High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

Christian Gottlieb, Jefferson High School, also nominated to the Naval Academy

Andrew Heil, Magnolia High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

David Hill, Bridgeport High School

Ethan Hodge, Riverside High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

Eli Stahara, Morgantown High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

John Veltri, Grafton High School, also nominated to the Military Academy at West Point