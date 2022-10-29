Angel and Venture Capital Basics for EntrepreneursNov08

There are many funding options to consider as an entrepreneur. In this virtual workshop, an experienced panel will provide an overview of angel and venture capital funding from different perspectives. Hear from military veteran business owners who have successfully obtained investor funding. Get actionable advice and information from angel and venture capital providers and mentors.
The event takes place on November 8 from 12 – 1:00 p.m. MT.
