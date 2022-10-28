INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Polished.com Inc. (POL) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Polished.com Inc. ("Polished.com" or the "Company") POL investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2022, after the market had closed, Polished.com disclosed that it is unable to timely file its second quarter 2022 report due to an ongoing investigation regarding "certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations."

On this news, Polished.com's stock fell as much as 23% during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 14, 2022, Polished.com announced that its Chief Executive Office and President, its Chief Operating Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary had all resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, Polished.com's stock fell $0.037, or 7.5%, to close at $0.458 per share on October 17, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

