FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 28, 2022

Governor Parson Announces $1 Million ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to Assist Law Enforcement Academy Recruits

Governor Mike Parson today announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov