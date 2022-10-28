Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights from the 2022 third quarter and year-to-date results include the following:



Third quarter net loss of $7.5 million or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $2.9 million or $1.32 per diluted share. The 2022 third quarter was materially impacted by a $10.0 million litigation expense, as previously disclosed in the Company’s second quarter earnings release. Year-to-date net loss was $2.6 million or ($1.14) per diluted share compared to $11.4 million in net income or $5.15 per diluted share in the prior year.

Net interest income of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2021. For the year, net interest income was $16.0 million compared to $12.2 million for the same nine-month period in 2021.

Return on average assets of (6.97)% and (0.79)% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 compared to 2.61% and 3.63%, respectively for the same periods in 2021.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of (43.36)% and (4.86)% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 compared to 17.70% and 24.71%, respectively for the same periods in 2021.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO of the Company said, “The settlement expense associated with our decision to resolve the RESPA Litigation obviously impacted our 2022 third quarter and year-to-date results. However, putting aside this extraordinary expense item, we saw a lot of positive momentum in our core government-guaranteed lending business segment. We saw all-time highs for government-guaranteed loan closings, exceeding $100 million for the quarter and seeing the pipeline bump over $500 million, mostly focused on renewable energy projects. Renewable energy projects have been, and we expect will continue to be, a focus of ours going forward. In that regard, we are excited about some of the opportunities we anticipate from our pending merger with MVB Financial Corp. that was announced during the third quarter. Due to the size of some of these renewable energy projects, we expect that the larger balance sheet offered by our proposed strategic partnership with MVB would allow us to retain a larger portion of the economic benefits from these projects, rather than participating out portions of the loans. As we look ahead to year-end, we are focused on strategic initiatives that we expect will bring renewed focus on our core strength of government-guaranteed lending, enhancing our pipeline and being accretive to long-term earnings. We have already begun, and will continue to take prudent cost-savings measures, as we respond to reduced activity in our historical mortgage operations in light of the interest-rate environment and look to maximize shareholder value with respect to some of our non-core business lines.”

BALANCE SHEET

On September 30, 2022, the Company’s total assets were $437.4 million, net loans held for investment were $288.7 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $28.4 million, total deposits were $325.1 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $84.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2021, total assets decreased $15.5 million or 3%, net loans held for investment increased $34.6 million or 14%, HFS loans increased $519,000 or 2%, total deposits decreased $23.0 million or 7%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI decreased $4.3 million or 5%. Cash and cash equivalents increased slightly from the prior quarter but have decreased since year end as the Company has redeployed cash into higher yielding loans. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of the retained portion of the loan pipeline for the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At $28.4 million in volume, HFS loans at September 30, 2022 represents significant potential future GGL revenues as those loans are sold in the market and the associated premiums are recognized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $22.7 million from the prior quarter but are down $8.0 million since the prior year-end, in part, as a result of some ongoing merger and acquisition activity in one of the targeted industries that the Company banks. The decrease in total shareholders’ equity since year-end 2021 was primarily a result of the net loss posted for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At September 30, 2022, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized"

Minimum Basel III Fully

Phased-In West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50 % 7.00 % 12.12 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00 % 8.50 % 12.12 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00 % 10.50 % 13.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00 % 4.00 % 10.91 %

As a result of the loss driven by the litigation settlement, the Company’s book value per common share decreased from $39.74 as of September 30, 2021, to $37.29 at September 30, 2022. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also decreased from $30.76 as of September 30, 2021, to $28.88 at September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the net loss of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.65% at December 31, 2021, to 1.05% at September 30, 2022, as management continued to aggressively work to reduce its special assets portfolio. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 decreased $2.2 million or 33% as compared to December 31, 2021. The Bank held no foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2022.

The Company recorded $320,000 and $960,000 in provision for loan losses during the three and nine-months periods ending September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to provisions of $500,000 and $1,172,000 for the same periods in 2021 as the size of the loan portfolio increased for those periods. The Company recorded $29,000 in net recoveries during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $325,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2021. Management continues to believe it is making progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,612 $ 4,656 $ 6,558 $ 6,848 $ 7,575 Foreclosed assets - - - 618 618 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,612 $ 4,656 $ 6,558 $ 7,466 $ 8,193 Net charge-offs $ (29 ) $ (279 ) $ 105 $ 1,038 $ 325 Annualized net charge-offs (rececoveries) to total average portfolio loans -0.04 % -0.43 % 0.16 % 1.65 % 0.50 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.52 % 1.65 % 1.84 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 1.60 % 1.79 % 2.56 % 2.70 % 2.99 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.27 % 2.39 % 2.14 % 2.14 % 2.24 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, increased $1.4 million or 33% in comparison to the third quarter of 2021 as loan yields increased year over year from 6.92% to 7.55%. The increase in yield from the prior year resulted from a change in loan mix while also reflecting the impact of 300 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions. Overall cost of funds decreased from 0.73% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.66% for the same period in 2022; however the Company expects to see an upward trend in its costs of funds as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trend up and new CDs are originated at a higher market rate. Net interest margin increased from 4.37% during the three months ended September 30, 2021, to 6.22% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin was also driven by the increase in loan yield resulting from the FOMC actions.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased $3.8 million or 31% in comparison to the same period of 2021 as loan yields increased year over year from 6.52% to 7.39% primarily as a result of the FOMC rate increases during the period.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Average balances: Loans $ 312,475 $ 319,115 $ 294,502 $ 277,510 $ 272,994 $ 308,697 $ 284,620 Available-for-sale securities 19,096 21,879 21,088 20,367 19,393 20,688 29,576 Other interest-bearing balances 30,378 33,328 56,359 86,261 93,682 40,022 58,736 Total interest-earning assets 361,949 374,322 371,949 384,138 386,069 369,407 372,932 Total assets 428,983 438,732 437,402 442,139 446,822 435,039 421,779 Noninterest-bearing deposits 94,013 85,042 98,546 104,472 103,708 92,534 90,084 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 233,464 244,363 235,092 237,847 240,957 237,640 234,899 Borrowings 2,174 8,626 6,306 5,272 5,196 5,702 4,794 Total interest-bearing liabilities 235,638 252,989 241,398 243,119 246,153 243,342 239,693 Common shareholders' equity 88,043 90,721 90,441 86,549 85,683 89,735 81,969 Tangible common equity (1) 68,924 71,437 70,939 66,877 65,843 70,433 61,979 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 5,943 $ 5,491 $ 5,623 $ 4,571 $ 4,759 $ 17,057 $ 13,887 Available-for-sale securities 105 104 89 77 75 298 191 Interest-bearing balances and other 169 89 42 53 67 300 135 Total interest income 6,217 5,684 5,754 4,701 4,901 17,655 14,213 Deposits 532 523 522 566 645 1,577 2,014 Borrowings 13 15 9 1 -

37 -

Total interest expense 545 538 531 567 645 1,614 2,014 Net interest income $ 5,672 $ 5,146 $ 5,223 $ 4,134 $ 4,256 $ 16,041 $ 12,199 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Average yields and costs: Loans 7.55 % 6.90 % 7.74 % 6.53 % 6.92 % 7.39 % 6.52 % Available-for-sale securities 2.20 % 1.90 % 1.69 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.92 % 0.86 % Interest-bearing balances and other 2.21 % 1.07 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 1.00 % 0.31 % Total interest-earning assets 6.81 % 6.09 % 6.27 % 4.86 % 5.04 % 6.39 % 5.10 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.90 % 0.86 % 0.90 % 0.94 % 1.06 % 0.89 % 1.15 % Borrowings 2.37 % 0.70 % 0.58 % 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.87 % 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.93 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 1.12 % Cost of funds 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.82 % Net interest margin 6.22 % 5.51 % 5.69 % 4.27 % 4.37 % 5.81 % 4.37 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $5.4 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 41% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Specific items to note include:

Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.2 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 64% as compared to the $6.0 million in income earned during the same prior-year period. The decrease is almost entirely attributable to $3.7 million in PPP fee related income realized in the third quarter of 2021 compared to no such income in the same period in 2022.

Mortgage revenue totaled $477,000, a decrease of $1.1 million or 69% as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage originations have continued to decline due to rising interest rates. To that effect, mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market decreased from $33.2 million in the third quarter 2021 to $20.3 million in the third quarter 2022. The decrease in both the core mortgage revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume with housing supplies continuing to be an issue along with the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year.

Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million or 279% in comparison to the $584,000 of revenues for the same period in 2021.

Other noninterest income was $222,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to income of $694,000 in the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $22.4 million compared to $36.2 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $13.7 million or 38%. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $13.8 million in loan processing and servicing revenue driven by the decrease in PPP-related revenue during the period. Mortgage revenues during the period decreased $3.3 million due to a general slowdown in the refinancing market but was offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $3.2 million primarily associated with a gain in the market value of marketable equity securities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, an increase of $12.0 million or 134%, from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This change was primarily due to the recognition of a $10.0 million expense during the 2022 third quarter associated with a litigation reserve for a class action lawsuit against the Bank (the “RESPA Litigation”), as previously detailed in the Company’s second quarter earnings release. On August 10, 2022, the Bank agreed to settle the RESPA Litigation for an aggregate sum of $10.0 million, subject to execution of a definitive settlement agreement and court approval. The plaintiffs, plaintiffs’ counsel, and the Bank subsequently executed a definitive settlement agreement dated as of September 7, 2022, for the aggregate sum of $10.0 million. On October 12, 2022, the court issued an order granting preliminary approval of the class action settlement, as reflected in the settlement agreement, and scheduled the final fairness hearing on the settlement for January 18, 2023.

Also contributing to the year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was an increase in compensation expense, which increased from $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.9 million during the same period in 2022. This $1.4 million increase was due to the additional cost of new hires and overall increases in payroll for existing employees. Additionally, the Company incurred $561,000 of merger-related expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with MVB Financial Corp. Finally, loan and special asset expenses, which change significantly period over period, increased $836,000 between the third quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2021. These increases were partially offset by decreases to several expense categories. Software expenses were $460,000, a decrease of $382,000 or 45% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The expense in 2021 included additional costs related to the processing of PPP loans during the period. The decreases in the other noninterest expense categories, including professional services and advertising are primarily related to management’s overall effort to grow profitability.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $40.9 million compared to $32.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $8.7 million or 27%. The primary difference period over period was the $10.0 million litigation expense discussed above.

ENTRY INTO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH MVB FINANCIAL CORP.

On August 12, 2022, it was publicly announced that the Company had entered into a definitive merger agreement with MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB”), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc., a West Virginia state-chartered bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is an all-stock transaction, the Company would be merged with and into MVB, with MVB as the surviving corporation in the proposed merger. The proposed merger is subject to required shareholder and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of various closing conditions. Readers are also directed to the end of this press release and the section entitled “Additional Information on the Merger and Where to Find it.”

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets Ending Balance (In thousands, unaudited) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,272 $ 4,700 $ 3,900 $ 3,803 $ 4,452 Interest-bearing deposits 25,011 21,981 28,876 79,910 83,327 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,283 26,681 32,776 83,713 87,779 Interest-bearing time deposits 1,249 1,499 1,746 1,746 1,996 Available-for-sale securities 17,460 19,038 20,386 20,659 19,341 Marketable equity securities 17,982 17,982 18,000 12,000 12,000 Loans held for sale 28,399 59,592 51,095 27,880 20,610 Loans held for investment 295,416 266,259 262,281 259,625 259,206 Allowance for loan and lease losses (6,710 ) (6,361 ) (5,622 ) (5,547 ) (5,810 ) Loans held for investment, net 288,706 259,898 256,659 254,078 253,396 Premises and equipment, net 4,264 4,238 4,235 4,106 4,127 Foreclosed assets - - - 618 618 Loan servicing assets 3,979 4,178 4,014 3,993 3,830 Bank-owned life insurance 5,330 5,304 5,271 5,246 5,220 Accrued interest receivable 2,485 2,139 1,886 1,373 1,508 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 5,848 6,014 6,180 6,400 6,569 Other assets 17,293 15,764 15,218 18,001 13,954 Total assets $ 437,439 $ 435,488 $ 430,627 $ 452,974 $ 444,109 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 106,272 $ 83,544 $ 92,499 $ 114,313 $ 98,940 Interest-bearing 218,835 250,026 233,953 233,842 241,959 Total deposits 325,107 333,570 326,452 348,155 340,899 Borrowings 5,000 - 5,000 7,500 5,000 Accrued interest payable 370 308 325 326 372 Other liabilities 23,557 9,939 8,320 9,212 11,130 Total liabilities 354,034 343,817 340,097 365,193 357,401 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,239 2,227 2,213 2,176 2,176 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 24,674 24,498 24,013 23,664 23,515 Retained earnings 60,248 67,781 66,372 62,810 61,534 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,866 ) (1,985 ) (1,296 ) (99 ) 65 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 84,317 92,543 91,324 88,573 87,312 Noncontrolling interest (912 ) (872 ) (794 ) (792 ) (604 ) Total shareholders' equity 83,405 91,671 90,530 87,781 86,708 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 437,439 $ 435,488 $ 430,627 $ 452,974 $ 444,109





Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Interest income Loans $ 5,943 $ 5,491 $ 5,623 $ 4,571 $ 4,759 $ 17,057 $ 13,887 Available-for-sale securities and other 274 193 131 130 142 598 326 Total interest income 6,217 5,684 5,754 4,701 4,901 17,655 14,213 Interest expense Interest on deposits 532 523 522 566 645 1,577 2,014 Interest on borrowings 13 15 9 1 - 37 - Total interest expense 545 538 531 567 645 1,614 2,014 Net interest income 5,672 5,146 5,223 4,134 4,256 16,041 12,199 Provision for loan losses 320 460 180 775 500 960 1,172 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 2,163 2,373 2,207 2,863 5,951 6,743 20,554 Mortgage 477 1,066 173 1,090 1,537 1,716 5,016 Government guaranteed lending 2,213 2,767 1,124 2,216 584 6,104 5,721 SBA documentation preparation fees 78 128 144 167 149 350 824 Service charges on deposits 182 118 104 85 77 404 158 Bank-owned life insurance 27 33 25 25 27 85 84 Other noninterest income (loss) 222 290 6,509 (1,473 ) 694 7,021 3,798 Total noninterest income 5,362 6,775 10,286 4,973 9,019 22,423 36,155 Noninterest expense Compensation 6,880 6,271 7,061 6,178 5,462 20,212 17,474 Occupancy and equipment 402 254 344 254 324 1,000 927 Loan and special asset expenses 969 491 638 483 133 2,098 1,769 Professional services 207 491 551 845 732 1,249 1,972 Data processing 263 271 249 267 196 783 632 Software 460 426 425 830 842 1,311 5,757 Communications 86 97 83 99 100 266 297 Advertising 252 321 214 453 474 787 976 Amortization of intangibles 170 170 170 170 170 510 528 Merger related expenses 561 - - - - 561 - Other operating expenses 10,683 846 631 754 505 12,160 1,882 Total noninterest expense 20,933 9,638 10,366 10,333 8,938 40,937 32,214 Income (loss) before income taxes (10,219 ) 1,823 4,963 (2,001 ) 3,837 (3,433 ) 14,968 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,646 ) 492 1,403 (3,090 ) 1,055 (751 ) 3,957 Net income (loss) (7,573 ) 1,331 3,560 1,089 2,782 (2,682 ) 11,011 Noncontrolling interest (40 ) (78 ) (2 ) (187 ) (155 ) (120 ) (444 ) Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409 $ 3,562 $ 1,276 $ 2,937 $ (2,562 ) $ 11,455 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65 $ 1.65 $ 0.60 $ 1.37 $ (1.18 ) $ 5.31 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (3.31 ) $ 0.63 $ 1.59 $ 0.57 $ 1.32 $ (1.14 ) $ 5.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,185 2,175 2,159 2,140 2,144 2,273 2,158 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,173 2,244 2,242 2,234 2,219 2,254 2,226





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65 $ 1.65 $ 0.60 $ 1.37 $ (1.18 ) $ 5.31 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (3.31 ) 0.63 1.59 0.57 1.32 (1.14 ) 5.15 Book value per common share 37.29 41.15 40.86 40.35 39.74 37.29 39.74 Tangible book value per common share (2) 28.88 32.62 32.21 31.44 30.76 28.88 30.76 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets -6.97 % 1.29 % 3.30 % 1.14 % 2.61 % -0.79 % 3.63 % Return on average common shareholders' equity -33.95 % 6.23 % 15.97 % 5.85 % 13.60 % -3.82 % 18.68 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) -43.36 % 7.91 % 20.36 % 7.57 % 17.70 % -4.86 % 24.71 % Net interest margin 6.22 % 5.51 % 5.69 % 4.27 % 4.37 % 5.81 % 4.37 % Efficiency ratio (1) 189.7 % 80.8 % 66.8 % 113.5 % 67.3 % 106.4 % 66.6 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures





Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2022, were as follows:

% of Commercial (Dollars in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 69.9 32 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 47.5 22 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 16.7 8 % Other activities related to real estate 9.8 4 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 8.5 4 % Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment 8.1 4 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 5.5 3 % Lessors of other real estate property 5.1 2 % Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.3 2 % All other amusement and recreation industries 3.0 1 % $ 178.4 82 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 (Dolars in thousands except book value per share) Tangible book value per common share Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 84,317 $ 92,543 $ 91,324 $ 88,573 $ 87,312 Less: Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Other intangible assets, net 5,848 6,014 6,180 6,400 6,569 Total tangible common equity $ 65,308 $ 73,368 $ 71,983 $ 69,012 $ 67,582 Ending common shares outstanding 2,261 2,249 2,235 2,198 2,204 Tangible book value per common share $ 28.88 $ 32.62 $ 32.21 $ 31.44 $ 30.76 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Return on average tangible common equity Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 88,043 $ 90,721 $ 90,441 $ 86,549 $ 85,683 $ 89,735 $ 81,969 Less: Average goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Average other intangible assets, net 5,958 6,123 6,341 6,511 6,679 6,141 6,829 Average tangible common equity $ 68,924 $ 71,437 $ 70,939 $ 66,877 $ 65,843 $ 70,433 $ 61,979 Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409 $ 3,562 $ 1,276 $ 2,937 $ (2,562 ) $ 11,455 Return on average tangible common equity -43.36 % 7.91 % 20.36 % 7.57 % 17.70 % -4.86 % 24.71 %





