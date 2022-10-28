RUSSIA, October 28 - Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Heads of Government 28 October 2022 Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Heads of Government 28 October 2022 Anna Popova, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, at the expanded meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government 28 October 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Heads of Government

List of heads of delegations of the CIS member states:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of Government Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov;

Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.

Documents signed following the expanded meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government:

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Agreement on Free Trade in Services and on the Establishment, Activities and Implementation of Investment.

– CIS Agreement on Cooperation in Prevention and Response to Public Health Emergencies of a Sanitary and Epidemiological Nature.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Concept of Scientific, Technical and Technological Cooperation of the CIS Member States and the Action Plan for its implementation.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Concept of the Digital Transformation of the Chemical Industries in the CIS Member States and the Plan of Priority Actions for its Implementation.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the CIS Interstate Radio Navigation Programme for 2023-2026.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Interstate Targeted Programme on the Reclamation of Land Exposed to Uranium Production in the CIS Member States.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Regulation on the Accreditation Procedure and Conditions for the Participation of Legal Entities and Individuals in the CIS Interstate Programme of Innovative Cooperation up to 2030.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Action Plan for holding the Year of the Russian Language as a Language of Interethnic Communication in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Plan of Priority Actions in Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States for 2023-2024.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Joint Action Plan of the CIS Member States to counter antimicrobial resistance.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the Regulation on the Operator of the Interstate Programme of Innovative Cooperation of the CIS Member States for the period until 2030.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the execution of the unified budget of the CIS bodies for 2021 and certain aspects of funding the CIS bodies in 2022 and 2023.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the unified budget of the CIS bodies for 2023.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the use of allocations for the creation and development of a unified air defence system of the CIS member states and ensuring the activities of the Coordination Committee for Air Defence at the Council of the CIS Defence Ministers in 2021.

- Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the allocation of funds for the creation and development of a unified air defence system of the CIS member states in 2023.

– Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on financing, in 2023, efforts to implement the Interstate Programme to Improve the Quality of Life for War Veterans - Participants of Local Conflicts and their Families in the CIS Member States for 2021-2025.

– Protocol Decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on holding the 2nd CIS Games in the Republic of Belarus in 2023.

